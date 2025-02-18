See you later, alligator; after a while, crocodile.

Those were the last words Chris Honneffer and I spoke to one another shortly before he climbed aboard a U-Haul rental truck which led a small caravan out of town as his family began a cross-country journey through eight states – Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico – to reach their new home in Farmington, N.M.

I’d been dreading this day ever since my best-loved companion informed me his family would be moving – due to his father’s occupation – to the opposite end of the country prior to the beginning of the new school year as we scarfed down cheeseburgers and french fries at the luncheonette counter inside Pete’s General Store the previous month.

Nevertheless, I endeavored not to think about our last few moments together upon leaping from the family station wagon ahead of my father and big brother John to lend a helping hand to the fair-skinned redhead – who was struggling under the weight of one too many boxes – as he sauntered over to the storage container on wheels parked alongside the curb in front of the two-story house.

“Did you leave anything for the mere mortals,” queried this comic book enthusiast while snatching a sizable carton on top of the disheveled pile. “Just because your name’s Hercules, it doesn’t mean you have to show off by trying to carry everything at once; so, why don’t you save some of the work for those humans among us.”

We can all take a break now that Thor has arrived.

Very funny, wisenheimer!

Shortly after arranging the different sized boxes along the side wall of the oversized transport, all the amiable adolescents on the moving detail played follow the leader up the wraparound staircase to finish emptying out the three bedrooms on the second level before heading down to the basement to pack up the last of the Honneffer’s personal belongings.

Whoa, you’ve already got your captain bunkbeds taken apart.

“Those were disassembled last night,” explained Ricky Honneffer, Jr. as he finished taping the hardware to the inside of the bunkbed drawers. “Since dismantling furniture eats up a lot of time, our dad wanted us to take care of it before bedtime; because he wants to knock out as many miles as possible before nightfall.”

Where’d youns sleep last night?

“We had a groovy campout in my backyard,” revealed Dirk Arkwright after walking over to the other side of the spacious room. “Although it took a while to pitch the tent yesterday, it only took a minute to roll up those sleeping bags this morning; and we were Johnny-on-the-spot when the moving truck arrived.”

“If someone plays their cards right, I might be persuaded to have a campout with another set of brothers this evening,” he added by lightly poking me in the ribcage with his forefinger.

I’ll be there with bells on.

Maybe you misunderstood me, because I was totally referring to the Streckeisen boys.

Hardy har har!

Following a little lighthearted scuffle with the instigator-in-chief, he threw me over his shoulder and allowed the red-haired siblings to beat my melons like a set of bongo drums.

This can be the Honneffer boys parting gift – taking a whack at the runt of the litter.

A short time later, these former church camp bunkmates were standing in the middle of an empty bedroom holding the last two boxes filled with a variety of vinyl records, eight-track tapes and cassettes.

“We’ve come full circle,” I assessed before walking from the sleeping quarters filled with many fond memories. “Not too long ago, you helped me, and my family settle into our new home in Ellwood City; and now I’m returning the favor as you and your family pull up stakes to head for greener pastures.”

“It’s kind of ironic the way things turned out,” admitted the would-be globetrotter with a hint of sadness in his voice upon walking down the hallway toward the stairs. “When you moved here over five months ago, it was like an answer to my prayers; but I never thought that I’d end up moving to New Mexico.”

Directly after the dynamic duo put the last cardboard containers into the small trailer attached to the Buick Skylark, Royal Rangers Commander Richard “Dick” Honneffer, Sr. informed his family that it was time to say their final goodbyes prior to heading out to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

I’m not very good at saying goodbye.

“How about… until we meet again,” I proposed with hands fully extended to place them on my counterpart’s shoulders. “Since we’re brothers in Christ, we’ll carry each other in our hearts for the rest of this life; and even if we never meet again on planet earth, we’ll be together in heaven for eternity.”

Chris and I gave each other one last tenderhearted embrace before it was time for the proverbial train to leave the station.

Wipe away those tears!

“Every time God closes a door, He opens a window,” articulated the rising Riverside freshman wagging an index finger into the air before reaching over to wrap his arm around me. “Although we both had to say goodbye to an intimate friend today, we can take comfort in the fact that our heavenly Father brought us together; so, you and I can lift one another up when the chips are down.”

“For better or worse, we have each other for a season; but He must’ve been out to lunch when you crash-landed into my life,” he added with a hint of laughter in his voice.

With a disgruntled look splashed across my face, I pushed away from the amused stripling and put up my dukes ready to throw down punches; after which he pulled me back under his arm.

But if you even think about telling anyone that I have a soft spot for you, you’re gonna be dead meat!

This impish minister’s son glanced up at him with a Cheshire cat grin.

That reminds me, I gotta go home to get my sleeping bag and pillow.