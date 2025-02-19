There are needs and there are want when it comes to many local government projects which require funding that, perhaps, isn’t part of the normal budgeting process. We agree with some, like others but don’t think we can afford them and totally disagree with a few. It doesn’t mean they aren’t good projects; it just means it might be a bit too ambitious for local coffers.

But when it comes to the city of Clinton’s proposal for a wheelchair accessible playground and splash pad, we are all in, and we hope the city will find the funding to make it a reality — and soon.

It comes with a hefty price tag — over $620,000 — but we believe it would be money well spent, providing something we see as greatly needed in our city and county.

A special playground committee, along with members of the Clinton Recreation and Parks staff, hosted a community involvement meeting last week as part of the process to apply for a $500,000 accessible parks grant, money that would make a huge dent in the total amount needed for the park.

In leading the meeting, Clinton City Councilman Daniel Ruggles and Rec Director Garrett Bryant talked about the nee for such a park, the cost and the fact that it would be best suited for construction at Newkirk Park in Clinton, a location we think is ideal.

In a story Saturday, we explained that an unofficial committee of volunteers, formed last year, had assessed the county’s local parks, trying to determine the best and most central location. Newkirk Park was the committee’s choice because it has the standards required for an accessible playground, such as a flat surface, bathrooms, water, and is close to schools.

Like the committee, we see Newkirk as a great choice, for all those reasons and another — it’s location in the heart of the county seat and reachable by most people who want and need to use it.

And we see the accessible park and splash pad as something that will benefit Clinton and Sampson County, a progressive step that keeps residents in the county for recreation needs they, otherwise, have to seek elsewhere, draws other people to our area to play and shop and shows we are attuned to the needs of all our residents and not just a select few.

It is a win-win, despite the cost. In fact, this kind of addition can’t be determined by dollars and cents. It has to be determined by the impact it will have — in its uniqueness, in its inclusivity and diversity, in its draw for families and in its overall health and well-being benefit.

Ruggles was right in saying last week that one has to drive at least an hour to get the kind of services an accessible park and splash pad offer to residents. They would not have to if there was one in their home county.

We don’t want residents leaving our county to get things we should be able to provide; a splash pad and accessible park are within our grasp and should happen.

City Council has given its blessing to the project, and a grant is being sought. We hope we fit the mold for that type of funding.

But community support is needed, too, both in advancing the grant application and helping to secure the additional money it will take to ensure the project’s completion.

That part is up to you. Call your council members and tell them how much you back this effort. Write letters to the editors; talk about it on social media. Show your support for something that can and will make a difference in the life of this community and its residents.

Together things like this can become a reality.