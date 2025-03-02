New Sampson County Commissioner Chip Crumpler made many good points in his video message on social media last weekend, taking those who viewed his post to school, giving them a lesson in tax rates, fund balances and the overall county budget.

But, perhaps, the most significant thing Crumpler touched on, albeit briefly, toward the end of his post was his urging that residents offer their own thoughts on what the county board should do about the upcoming 2025-26 budget, an at least $85 million behemoth of a fiscal plan that will have to be whittled down to fit revenue projections or balanced on the backs of taxpayers through what could be a significant property tax hike, according to Crumpler.

While the focus for county finances, and what to do about them, rests squarely on the shoulders of commissioners, seeking the public’s thoughts on the process isn’t a bad idea, as long as commissioners don’t use the public as the scapegoat for its final decisions.

In his video post just over a week ago, Crumpler had this to say: “We have a decision to make as a county, how we are going to balance this budget going forward. In the coming weeks and months, the commissioners hope to hear from you. If we decide, as a county, to cut the budget and not raise taxes, if we all decide as a county that’s what we want to do, that’s what we will look at doing. But I’m sure nobody wants to cut everything out of the budget because we have to provide for our children, our safety, the state requires we provide certain level of social services. In many regards, we are handcuffed to spend a certain amount of money. All of this to say, we have a lot of challenges before us, but if you work with us we can figure out a way forward. Please stay involved, engaged, ask questions, we want to serve you. This is your county and we are your neighbors.”

We have often urged the public to get involved in government business which, in effect, is their business. After all, it is their taxes that could be raised or fees they must pay that get jacked up, so having a say seems like the right thing to do.

Too often, though, citizens don’t attend meetings until decisions a board makes land squarely in their back yard — a landfill use fee, an industry locating down the road, an overflowing ditch. And, just as often, they only show up after the decisions have been made and word spreads, causing a ruckus that usually ends in time spent undoing what had been done.

Sometimes this happens because the public doesn’t feel welcome at government meetings or aren’t given time to air their concerns. More often than not, it’s simply because government meetings aren’t of interest until that back yard strike happens.

This time around Crumpler is tackling the issue up front, laying out for residents who saw his video what the county is facing with its upcoming budget and urging them to share their thoughts as commissioners go through the budget process, holding workshops to help them decide what direction they need to go.

Commissioners have to be careful not to listen to only those who respond to their social media posts, particularly since, without due diligence, they have no way of knowing if everyone who comments is actually a county resident. Just as slippery a slope is reading posts — and making decisions based on those comments — from only the constituents who share a like-minded view on how to take the county forward. You know, the ones who voted for them. That’s the dangers of social media — you often get both sides. And commissioners need to hear from every side, every area of the county, property owners and non property owners, Democrats, Republicans, Independents and those who’ve never voted.

All of those people, together, make up Sampson County and are, as Crumpler said, our neighbors.

Citizens need to let their voices be heard; commissioners need to listen, but ultimately those elected need to make these decisions to tackle the challenge in the best interest of the entire county and not a select few.

It’s not an easy task but it is the one they signed up for when they put their name on a ballot.