Mark S. Price, come on down!

You’re the next contestant on the “Price is Right!”

If you’re gullible enough to believe that one, I’ve got a parcel of swampland in Florida to sell you.

While my name wasn’t spoken aloud by Bob Barker himself on one of the earlier episodes of the most iconic game shows in American television history, it was, however, audibly announced in the church sanctuary on the first Sabbath of September before the Sunday school hour commenced.

It was Promotion Sunday; and this newly minted seventh-grader was at long last being promoted to the Teen Class after spending the three previous years in the Junior Class with all the other little kids in the house of worship’s underbelly.

Although technically still a preteen, I felt like my “farm team” had received a telephone call to have me move up into the major leagues; and I was ready to hit a grand slam out of the park.

Why don’t we push the rewind button on the Kodak Super 8 film home video camera to see how the exciting morning started.

Shortly after glancing at my reflection in the upstairs bathroom mirror to comb those thick brown locks with a vented hairbrush, I hurriedly attached a brand-new blue pin-striped clip-on tie — specifically purchased for this auspicious occasion— to a snazzy dress shirt to complete the stylish look; after which I scurried down the enclosed L-shaped staircase and out the front door.

Upon walking through the side entrance of the colossal red brick building with stained glass windows next door to my humble abode, I no longer had to descend the steps to the basement where the congregation’s youngest generation gathered to begin the Sunday morning routine; but instead, I climbed the steps to join the grownups in the sanctuary.

Quickly marching past the large nursery window underneath the balcony overhang, this would-be cool cat squeezed his way past several teenyboppers before tripping over one of them and landing directly on Dirk Arkwright’s lap in the back pew, which caused several of his peers to burst out into a fit of laughter.

Oopsy!

“Marcus Welby, M.D.,” quipped the Riverside high schooler with a wide-eyed look as he picked up his Bible and Sunday school quarterly to make room for me to sit down beside him. “You’re more than welcome to sit next to me during opening exercises; but I think you’re a little too big to be sitting on my lap, especially since I’m not Santa Claus.”

“That’s a huge disappointment,” I lamented with a feigned look of shock splashed across my face while getting all touchy-feely with his six-pack abs and flushed cheeks. “After hearing your jolly laughter from across the room, I thought you were surely the Big Man in Red; and I just figured you went on a diet and shaved your whiskers to blend into the crowd.”

Watch your hands, so I don’t get hit in the family jewels again.

That was an unfortunate accident!

Nevertheless, it still hurt just the same.

So, I can’t tell you what I want for Christmas?

Why don’t I give you a good old-fashioned spanking as a gift to put under your tree!

How do you like them apples?

As soon as the Sunday school superintendent kicked off the morning’s festivities with an uplifting word of prayer, the numerous conversations taking place amongst the teenagers at the back of the cavernous auditorium reduced to a whisper once certificates of promotion were given out to a handful of individuals climbing the Sunday school ladder, including yours truly.

I was as jittery as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs when my name reverberated from the sound system.

With all eyes on me, my legs immediately turned to lead — a stiff-legged nervous reaction due to a mild case of cerebral palsy — and I walked all the way up to the platform and back like the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, badly in need of some oil for his joints.

“Your stellar performance just reminded me of a particular Star Wars character,” whispered the amused freshman with a finger snap prior to putting me in a headlock for a good-natured butt noogie. “During the attack by Tusken raiders on the resistance, C-3PO – a humanoid robot — ended up with a notable dent in his metal head, which caused him to start acting erratically.”

Hardy har-har!

“You’re the one with a dent in your head,” I muttered with a wink and a smile after escaping from his stranglehold to fix those disheveled brown locks. “Since I’m faster than a speeding bullet, I could retrieve the hammer from our garage before the beginning of Sunday school; so, I can pound it out without anyone being the wiser.”

Once Mr. Richard “Dick” Streckeisen wrapped up his official duties with a church rendition of “Happy Birthday” for all those celebrating their special day the previous week, I joined all the other amiable adolescents in seventh, eighth and ninth grades scampering up the enclosed staircase to the upstairs balcony at the back of the large assembly hall to our classroom — The Upper Room — situated above the main foyer.

Upon sidestepping the balcony’s multi-level wooden benches, I climbed the last few stair treads on the opposite side of a pony wall to a perfectly square room that contained a large window providing a spectacular view of the sanctuary, where Mr. Frank “Dick” Allen began to passionately teach the Adult Sunday school class — and a pull-string attic access panel in the ceiling.

Hmm, I have something new to investigate!

Immediately after Dirk motioned for me to come sit next to him on the back row with my big brother John and a couple other boys, Mom, our newly-appointed Sunday school teacher, dashed into the small space with her overstuffed purse and the necessary materials to begin the fall quarter.

Seventh grade came with a lot of exciting changes for the next phase of my life, and ascending into the junior high Sunday school class felt like reaching the pinnacle of Mount Everest.

This recently commissioned Royal Rangers trailblazer was looking forward to his next adventure just around the bend.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.