During tough budget years, it seems like the ax usually falls squarely on public education first, making some of our youngest citizens the victims of money woes that are hardly their fault.

Sadly, even in strong economic times, public education hasn’t always seen the financial shot in the arm it has needed to move the improvement needle upward, leaving our two school systems, ranked pretty low in terms of per pupil funding as compared to other counties across the state, desperately needing more funds than they usually receive.

Not so this year thanks to an interim county manager who seems to understand the importance of putting resources into areas where the impact can and should be great.

If the Sampson County Board of Commissioners see it the same way as County Manager Jeffrey Hudson and Superintendents Dr. Wesley Johnson (Clinton City) and Dr. Jamie King (Sampson County), it appears the two public school systems will receive an increase in county funding in the coming fiscal year, from 23.1 percent to 25 percent. More specifically, upwards of $1 million — $957,000 to Sampson County Schools and another $423,000 to Clinton City, all based on the number of students in each school system.

The raise in what is referred to as per pupil funding would be based on a formula that would provide school systems increases during strong economic budget years but less, or at least status quo, during those leaner years.

In an April 8 Sampson Independent article, King touted the importance of the collaboration between the county and the school systems, saying, “This type of forward-thinking partnership allows us to create a more cohesive plan for the future of Sampson County’s students. Together, we are building a foundation that will serve not only today’s learners but also generations to come.”

Hudson, who previously worked for Onslow County Schools and was the Onslow County manager, enacted a similar funding formula there, which has been in place for 10 years.

“First of all, I believe education is very important,” Hudson stressed in that April 8 article. “Education is essential to economic growth and development. If a company is looking at moving to a community, that company will have employees. The company will want their employees and their children to have access to good schools, so it’s an important economic development tool.”

Right now, Clinton City Schools is ranked No. 64 in terms of per pupil spending, while Sampson County Schools is No. 104 out of 115 school districts in the state.

Using the proposed funding formula would help lift the county system, and thus its students, from one of the lowest funded in the state to a better position, though still far lower than it actually should be.

The funding formula would need to be approved by the county commissioners and both Boards of Education before going into effect.

Hudson has said that commissioners have embraced the funding formula idea and directed him to do what he could to work with the two superintendents to develop something objective.

Currently Sampson County Schools is at $1,319, and Clinton City Schools is at $2,041 because of its additional supplemental tax. By contrast, Chapel Hill/Carrboro City Schools, ranked No. 1 in the state in per pupil appropriations, is funding at $8,029 per pupil.

While the proposed funding formula doesn’t fix all the issues, it is a step in the right direction. Without those kinds of increases, it’s hard to envision our students being able to compete against others across the state in the way they should.

Funding for anything this year is going to be a difficult bridge to cross, with commissioners eyeing not only a tax hike but spending cuts, yet the educational needs of our children should be at the forefront, regardless of other areas where the funding ax might fall.

We hope Hudson holds to a funding increase for our public school systems in the 2025-26 budget, and we hope commissioners will take a strong stand for education. Doing less shortchanges this county’s future.