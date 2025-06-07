Hats off to the Class of 2025! You are to be congratulated for your dedication, commitment and pursuit of excellence, embracing along the way opportunities to better yourself through your own hard work and striving, while believing that you are destined for success. And I salute you for the many lessons learned that have allowed you to stay the course.

Like never before, educating our youth and preparing them for the future must remain a collaborative effort. It will continue to require us to work together to put the educational welfare of every child front and center, keeping them on the educational pathway to improve their life chances for success. Without a doubt, we must support the imperative of the Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools that suggests all parents and community members should be involved in the lives of our students.

And, for the last 13 years, countless community entities have been invaluable assets in helping to put the Class of 2025 on the path to becoming productive and contributing citizens throughout the Clinton-Sampson communities, from Newton Grove in the north, Ivanhoe in the south, Turkey in the east and Autryville in the west. In this regard, one can readily understand “it takes a village to raise a child.”

Students in the 2025 senior classes across Sampson County have spent the last several years thinking about their options following high school graduation, making career and educational decisions, with some choosing to transition from school to work. No matter what option you choose, Class of 2025, this isn’t the end. As a matter of fact, this is probably the most important transitional milestone in your life, with many people advising, “This is your generation’s world to shape.”

To be sure, Class of 2025, you will have a lot of influence in building the future you want, keeping America on the right path forward. Along with your life journey going forward, strive to respect and learn from each other, value differences, bridge cultural gaps, reject unfair stereotypes, discover common ground and create new bonds of community.

Some might argue that we are at a point where America is in the fight of its life to remain the leader of the free world. So, Class of 2025, it’s up to you to build the future you want, using your power to be seen, heard, to be involved and to exercise your power to make a difference. And as you continue on your life journey in pursuing your career and professional aspirations, you will have to confront many challenges to our democratic Republic, especially in the area of maintaining equal access to free and fair elections.

Further, there will come a time when you will have to reflect on the progress we’ve made as a nation and decide if we need to continue to work to help make America a more equitable and fair society. Will you choose the path forward?

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.