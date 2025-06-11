If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck and looks like a duck, well, odds are — it’s a duck.

When it comes to the Garland town board and its way of handling public business outside of the public arena, that analogy certainly applies.

Just take a look at the facts:

• Ed Gillim, appointed to the board just over four months ago, filling the unexpired term of another commissioner who suddenly resigned in January, tenders his resignation via letter on May 30.

• That resignation is reported in The Sampson Independent’s Saturday, May 31 edition and posted on its social media page.

• Five days after Gillim’s resignation, in a regular Garland town board meeting, Shauna’ Harper, who has worked for the town — and resigned — as both clerk and deputy clerk, is appointed to fill Gillim’s seat, with Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr. making the motion and Commissioner Barbara Peterson offering the second.

• Harper is appointed by a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Jo Strickland opposing the appointment. No discussion was held at the meeting before Harper was appointed and she did not undergo an interview process like appointee Peterson had to just a month or so back.

• Harper’s husband appeared that Tuesday night meeting wearing a T-shirt with the words “Vote for Shauna’” emblazoned on the front.

From our vantage point, we see nothing inherently wrong with Harper as a commissioner. It’s the way the board handled her appointment that walks a little on the outside edge of open government and crosses the line of consistency in terms of how members fill open positions. In fact, on that point, it smacks fairness squarely in the head.

Residents who were interviewed or filled out questionnaires for past open seats, like Antonio Garcia, should have serious questions about that fairness and deal with it at the ballot box later this year.

Town residents should be concerned about both issues, especially if they weren’t consulted, as board members implied, about the possible appointment between the time of Gillim’s resignation on Friday and Harper’s appointment on Tuesday.

They should also have a problem with the fact that board members, either individually, collectively or in some semblance of both, likely discussed this appointment out of their earshot and long before Tuesday’s board meeting, an assumption easily made because of the suddenness of the appointment, the lack of discussion and Harper’s husband’s T-shirt urging they vote for her when no one publicly knew she was a candidate until her name was put on the table.

For a board that just months ago pledged to be more open in its governmental decisions, this move was far from transparent. And it’s a clear signal that the board may say it will be open with the public, but likely will continue to conduct its business, and make its decision, before the gavel falls.

We hope we are wrong, but the board’s actions speak far more clearly than their words. Time will tell and we will be watching.

It it walks like a duck, well, it just may be a duck, or in this case a far from open board.