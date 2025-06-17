Shake what your mama gave you!

That was the hilarious statement spoken by Dirk Arkwright as he and a group of would-be juvenile delinquents began shouting out a plethora of catcalls when David “Huck” Allen stepped from the claustrophobic canning room in the underbelly of our Cape Cod-style home, modeling a pair of women’s stockings.

With eyes as big as saucers, this mild-mannered seventh-grader put a hand to his forehead and muttered something incoherent.

Masquerading as a pretentious teenage supermodel wearing a sleek design by Halston — a 1970s fashion icon — in Milan, Italy, the comical high school sophomore proceeded to saunter back and forth at the foot of the open staircase in the center of the basement like it was a makeshift catwalk, showing off his rather unique ensemble.

It was the first and last “supposed drag show” I ever attended!

We were at a jubilant New Year’s Eve celebration following a late-night candlelight communion service at Ellwood City Assembly of God on Sunday, Dec. 31, 1978.

Why don’t we hit the rewind button on this low-budget indie film to see just how this uproarious comedy began.

As soon as Brother Albert J. Pogozelec gave the benediction at a New Year’s Eve church service in the colossal red-brick building with stained glass windows, my younger siblings and I quickly scampered across the snow-covered front lawn to the one-and-a-half-story dwelling next door before snatching several pots and pans from a kitchen cabinet to ring in the new year on the back porch with only minutes to spare.

Ten, nine, eight… three, two, one, Happy New Year!

Just as church bells all across the mid-size industrial city north of Pittsburgh rang in the brand-new year at the stroke of midnight, our excited little band of merrymakers marched around in a circle shouting out triumphant cheers while enthusiastically banging on our instrument of choice with metal spatulas and spoons.

Not long after that exhilarating exhibition came to a dramatic conclusion with my small entourage and me depositing our makeshift instruments into the kitchen sink, a large number of devout parishioners began to carefully make their way down the salted sidewalk to our front door, invading the church parsonage as the first of many New Year’s Eve after-parties commenced.

“I’m glad youns had fun ringing in the new year,” proclaimed Mom with a cheerful demeanor as she asked us to do her a favor prior to heading into the cellar with our friends. “If you would be so kind as to take all of our coats and jackets out of the foyer closet and place them on the guest room bed, so our invited guests may hang their outdoor garments in the entryway.”

While attending to our requested chores, the minister’s wife and a couple of church ladies busied themselves with laying out all the delicious edible offerings on both the kitchen and dining room tables, as several of the menfolk set up a plethora of metal folding chairs — taken from the church basement — throughout the dining and living rooms, so all the church service attendees had a comfortable place to sit and enjoy one another’s company.

Shortly after this church’s youngest generation sidestepped the congested traffic on the main level of the three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath house, they each grabbed a plate of food and a drink before descending into the would-be catacombs to have their own celebration.

As my little sisters kept some of the younger kids occupied by playing house with their miniature kitchen set over in the right front corner of the basement, several more entertained themselves by watching “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on the television console, and my big brother and I piqued the interest of the teenagers with a few interesting games.

“Elephant March is the first game on tap,” pronounced John with an enthusiastic shout to garner everyone’s attention when explaining the challenging contest. “Each participant must knock off as many apples as they can from the tops of these upside-down plastic Solo cups lying about the floor by wearing a pair of women’s stockings on their head with an attached apple tied to the foot.”

“Since there are only a limited number of apples and stockings, we will do this activity in shifts until everyone has had an opportunity to play the game,” he added while demonstrating how to knock the fruit from the top of the cup.

The stockings act as an elephant truck, ergo the name of the game.

Don’t forget to tell them about the time limit!

Whoever knocks off the most apples within a one-minute time period will be declared the winner.

This should prove to be interesting.

“There better not be any wisecracks,” warned James “Jimmy” Bubb Jr. with a stern look in our direction once he securely fastened the women’s undergarment over his head. “If youns even think about telling anyone outside this room that I put a pair of ladies’ stockings atop my head, you’ll be spitting teeth out for weeks after I punch you square in the kisser.”

I’m just glad no one has a camera for photo evidence of this prickly situation.

What happened to the Huckmeister?

If he’s smart, Huck is headed for the hills before things get any crazier.

I think he ran upstairs to use the bathroom.

Instead of taking a much-needed potty break in the half bath upstairs, the chronic prankster was crammed inside the narrow canning room just a few yards away, desperately trying not to laugh as he traded his faded blue jeans for a pair of nylon stockings to cover something resembling tighty-whities.

When the stand-up comedian exited the small space to flaunt his new threads, all the teenyboppers gathered around yelled for him to put his pants back on because he was essentially parading around in his underwear.

Are you wearing a thong?

What if I am?

Is there a garbage can nearby, because I’m ready to toss my cookies?

What’s the matter now?

“I have to drain the dragon,” revealed the would-be cross-dresser with flushed cheeks upon grabbing his family jewels, desperate to find a nearby lavatory. “Since I’m about ready to spring a leak, I don’t have time to change back into my blue jeans; and I definitely can’t run upstairs with half the church in your living room wearing this get-up.”

You can take a leak outside the basement entrance!

Once I escorted frantic fashionista outdoors, the entire church youth group as well as the younger kids — who watched the entire dramatic scene unfold before their very eyes — broke out into a fit of laughter as he waddled toward the exit like a penguin.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.