Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, marks a significant milestone in American history — the end of slavery.

Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth embodies the spirit of resilience, hope and the ongoing fight for equality. It is a time to honor the struggles and achievements of African Americans and recognize the progress made toward civil rights. The day serves as a powerful reminder of the atrocities of slavery and the enduring impacts of systemic racism, highlighting the importance of continuing efforts to promote true equality in all aspects of society.

The significance of Juneteenth is a vital part of the American story.

Celebrating this holiday cultivates a deeper understanding of our nation’s history and promotes unity through shared recognition of past injustices. It encourages conversations about race, inclusivity and how we can work together to create a more equitable society.

The roots of Juneteenth date back to the final days of the Civil War, commemorating the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced the freedom of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Effective Jan. 1, 1863, that proclamation declared that all enslaved people in Confederate states were free. However, the proclamation relied on the advance of Union troops to enforce the new freedom.

In many parts of the South, slavery continued until the end of the war. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when General Granger arrived in Galveston and issued General Order No. 3, that the last of the enslaved people in Texas learned of their liberation.

Symbolizing the delayed, but eventual triumph of freedom and justice, Juneteenth is now our newest federally-recognized holiday — an opportunity for reflection, celebration and education.

In Sampson County, the observance is being celebrated through a series of events designed to educate, entertain and unite the community, including festivities that will be taking place Thursday at the Agri-Exposition Center because of the threat of rain.

Festivities for that occasion will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., with entertainment, food and African American history as the focus. There will be plenty of activities, including performances from Da Smitty Band, the Silver & Gold Steppers, a DJ and some theatrical performances. Organized by Stephaine Graham and Community Uplift Initiatives Inc., the event will offer plenty of fellowship, too.

In addition, on Saturday, local biker club Wyld Boar Ryderz will hold a parade in the city of Clinton, in honor of the holiday. The theme for their event is called “Revving Up for Unity.”

“It is a day of reflection, resilience, and progress, organizers have said. The lineup will begin at 7 a.m. at the Clinton City Market, 215 Lisbon St. The parade will commence at 8 a.m. ending at Newkirk Park, where the gathering will be held. Vendors will be present as well, with food, drinks, pictures, and other activities for the community.

And, across the state and the country, the celebrations will vary but will share common themes of education, remembrance and community engagement — events meant to bring communities together and strengthen them.

As we observe Juneteenth this year, we should reflect on the progress made since that pivotal day in 1865. The day should also serve as a reminder of what remains in front of us in the pursuit of true equality and justice for all. By celebrating Juneteenth, we honor the past, acknowledge the present and commit to a brighter future, in Sampson County and across this nation.