He probably thought it was going to be just another ordinary day. Just another day with paperwork and numbers. As the day progressed, he thought about a business associate. He didn’t know the person that well, and it was primarily a working relationship. But he knew the individual was going through a difficult situation, so he decided to give him a call.

The phone call was brief and to the point. The phone call was just an “I just wanted to call you and let you know I support you and that I’m on your side.” Except for a little more conversation, that was pretty much the call.

Then he went back to work, probably continuing to shuffle paperwork and numbers for the rest of the work day. He probably felt good he made the phone call, but to him, it was probably just another ordinary day.

But it wasn’t just another ordinary day. It was because of what that brief phone call meant to the person who received that call. It meant so much that the person writing this column remembers it, even though it is now almost 40 years later. That phone call of support from an unexpected source was an encouragement during a time when it was definitely needed.

It’s 40 years later and another ordinary day. This past Tuesday night, Terri was leaving Walmart after grocery shopping. As she approach her car, she noticed something on the ground near the back rear tire. It’s was a snake! Needless to say, Terri is not fond of snakes.

“There’s a snake!” she yelled. A young man came over to help. The young man, named Deion, ran the snake away and he and his lady friend helped Terri put her groceries in the car. I was working on this column when Terri came home. She was a little shaken, but with a good story to tell, and was very appreciative of how the young man came to her aid.

Ordinary days can end up being extraordinary days and we not even know it. It may happen by doing a simple thing, like a phone call or helping someone run off a snake. It may also happen by doing that right thing, the right way, at the right time, like you’ve always done. Often that right thing seems like nothing special. But in that ordinary duty, the extraordinary can be found, because God is there.

In his devotional, “My Utmost for His Highest,” Oswald Chambers stated, “We do our duty, not for duty’s sake but because we believe God is engineering our circumstances.”

Maybe that’s the attitude we should have every day. The pattern of everyday life may often seem routine. But somewhere in that routine, opportunity will present itself. But we must be on the lookout for those opportunities, and then respond. All with the knowledge that these opportunities don’t just happen, but that God is there and He is engineering our circumstances.

Thank you, Deion, for helping Terri. And, speaking of being on the lookout, keep your eyes wide open if you’re in the parking lot at Walmart. It may still be around.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].