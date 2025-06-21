Even before former President Joe Biden signed the bill establishing Juneteenth as the official federal holiday observance to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States four years ago on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth was viewed by many Black Americans as the best contender for celebrating emancipation. Yes, indeed, Juneteenth should be “a sacred day” for Black Americans and a commemoration for all Americans.

On Thursday, in the Sampson County Expo Center in Clinton, Juneteenth was celebrated by an increasingly more diverse representation of the entire county. And it should indeed be a remembrance and celebration for all Americans. Let me just say to my fellow Sampsonians and others from surrounding communities, please continue to show up and represent.

Interestingly, it has always been my conviction that something so consequential and so instrumental in changing the course of American history deserves “official” attention. And over the last few years, Juneteenth has grown in popularity among many Black Americans throughout the United States, with Charlotte hosting the first Juneteenth event in our state in 1977. Still, one has to wonder why it took so long for the nation to establish a historic remembrance, marking the end of slavery in America, now known as Juneteenth.

This date of June 19, 160 years ago, known as Juneteenth, is now the fourth year being celebrated as a federal holiday. And just for the record, the vote to make it a federal holiday received overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, with the entire North Carolina Congressional delegation supporting the bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.

To many Americans, our 2025 Juneteenth is more than a federal holiday — it’s a call to become more united like never before. In addition to being a celebration of Black freedom, community and cultural excellence, it’s also a time to resist efforts to roll back progress that has been made over the last few decades.

This concern has become more heighten since President Donald Trump took office in January. After taking office, Trump quickly moved to dismantle Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) programs that he deemed “public waste and shameful.” Along with President Trump’s action, many companies have “stripped back vital DEI programs that would have allowed communities of color to thrive.”

However, in opposition to President Trump’s shameful agenda, over the last several days and throughout the weekend, many communities across North Carolina and the nation, including Sampson County, will celebrate Juneteenth 2025, using this “sacred day” to reflect on the progress that has been made in fulfilling America’s promise of equality and justice for all.

Also, they will remember and honor the “resilient humanity” of our ancestors, who endured so much to help ensure our survival. Juneteenth can also be the time we, as a nation, recommit ourselves to continue our march toward complete freedom, vowing to never give up the struggle to end systemic racism, while resolving to work harder at building a more just society.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.