That was totally off the hook!

My jaw dropped upon seeing Donald Streckeisen — a very conscientious Hartman Elementary School fifth-grader — complete an absolutely stellar sled riding run directly through an open-ended igloo on the snow-covered hillside next to his family’s home, which sat at the tippy top of Seventh Street in the West End neighborhood of Ellwood City.

As if that wasn’t adventurous enough, he then proceeded to fly off a man-made ramp and soar some 10 feet through the air prior to landing on the cross street at the foot of the steep incline.

The question wasn’t whether or not I could imitate the death-defying feat performed by the blond-haired stripling; it was more like—was I brave enough to attempt the “seemingly” dangerous act and live to tell about it.

That was the million-dollar question!

After all, it was just two short years before when I went down Dead Man’s Drop headfirst and came in contact with a lone pine tree, thereby suffering a fractured skull, smashed cheekbones and a badly broken nose.

But since there weren’t any conifers in my path, I threw caution to the wind and rolled the dice by climbing aboard my nifty blade runner and letting it rip, while the sled riding host’s younger brother — Jason Streckeisen — watched the perilous scene unfold from the top of the rocky terrain.

Earlier that same morning, I was upstairs in my shared sleeping quarters sitting at the writing desk quietly responding to a fun-filled letter written by Chris Honneffer — a friend and former church camp bunkmate — about his adventures of spending his very first Christmas in Farmington, New Mexico without any of the white stuff falling from the sky.

He was longing for some frozen ice crystals in his neck of the woods.

Although this mild-mannered seventh- grader was unable to ship him an ice chest filled with an avalanche of snowflakes, he was able to paint him a picturesque scene with his flowery vocabulary of the giant snowstorm hitting the northeast—with a ton of lake-effect snow coming in from Lake Erie—that very weekend.

However, the vivid and articulate words which were flowing onto the page at lightning speed came to a complete halt when my big brother burst into the room and rudely interrupted the eloquent response letter.

“You have a telephone call,” professed John with a sarcastic tone as he gleefully tousled the brown locks atop my head. “While he was babbling like an incoherent lunatic, I’m pretty sure one of the Streckeisen brothers would like you to come over and go sled riding; because I know those phrases were part of his jumbled discourse.”

Just who do you think you are calling one of my friends a babbling incoherent lunatic?

I just call ‘em like I see them!

Following a brief phone conversation with the oldest of the three Streckeisen siblings, the blond-haired minister graciously dropped me off at their humble abode on his way to the post office, which was located on the other side of the Fifth Street Bridge.

Call your mother later to let her know when you’re ready to come home.

With that said, I waved goodbye to my father as he drove our family station wagon back toward the main thoroughfare in the mid-size industrial city north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

When this excited adolescent — all bundled up for a snow-filled outdoor adventure — walked up the side steps to the back entrance, my partners-in-crime were already in the backyard, meticulously building an open-ended igloo with a couple of snow brick makers that doubled as sand brick makers during the summer months.

We’re over here, Marcus Welby, M.D.

“What do you think?” inquired Donald, flashing his pearly whites after putting another block of the freshly fallen snow onto a side wall of their crafted masterpiece. “After finishing up the walls, we’ll put our old baby swimming pool on top before covering it with a thin layer of white powder; after which we’ll have one of the most unique igloos around town.”

Why does your Eskimo house have doors at opposite ends?

So we can fly right through it while sled riding down Glacier Mountain.

If you’d help Jason finish up our winter digs, I’ll get started on the ramp.

This is going to be one epic sled riding course with an ice palace and a jumping off point; so, I can’t wait to give it a whirl.

As soon as each one of us finished up our assigned duties, the sky opened up with an unexpected snow squall, adding to the twelve inches of frozen ice crystals already blanketing the hilly landscape; whereupon we all looked up with our collective tongues sticking out, hoping to catch one of those crystallized snowflakes.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about,” trumpeted the black-haired 9-year-old, expressing a great deal of enthusiasm while placing the last shovelful of heavy snow on top of the icicle house. “If it keeps snowing like this much longer, we’ll either have a delay or another snow day come Monday morning; and we might not have to go back to school until Wednesday if this snowstorm continues into tomorrow night.”

That’s music to my ears!

Without further delay, it was finally time to test out this one-of-a-kind obstacle course, and the first-born son of Dick and Jackie Streckeisen had dibs on having first crack at the untested path.

Shortly after the creative genius behind the stellar sled riding route made it safely to the imaginary finish line at the bottom of the rugged slope, I punched the makeshift throttle on the Flexible Flyer and navigated my way down the snowy hill, with the crisp, dry air blowing against my face.

First, I crouched down to sail through the plastic swimming pool-capped igloo like a stick of oleo; after which my mode of transportation flew off the end of the ramp like a Boeing 747 bound for Hawaii before landing just short of the asphalt on the dead-end street below.

That was the first of many phenomenal sled riding runs I took throughout that glorious, snow-filled afternoon, each one more exhilarating than the last.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.