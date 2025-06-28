There were many things that impressed us about Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson, but probably highest on the list would be the way he has urged county commissioners to begin planning now for next year and the years following, both in budgetary consideration and in general management.

It’s a strategic move that should afford the governing board and its incoming manager Allen Vann an opportunity to work toward many of the goals they have for 2026-27, tops among them being no tax increase and a return to some type of cost-of-living adjustment for its employees.

Neither of those things could happen for 2025-26, with taxpayers forced to shoulder a 6-cent property tax hike and employees to continue working without a wage increase. A one-time employee bonus was initiated, at Hudson’s urging, along with extended holidays, to show employees the county recognized their loyalty and hard work despite the fact that there was little in the way of monetary acknowledgement.

Also among the recommendations that would impact future budget considerations was continued funding for both public school systems, an estimated $274,000 next year as part of the 25- percent formula which commissioners and both boards of education approved in May.

But perhaps the most significant of recommendations proposed by Hudson during the budget process was a four-page document that reads like a road map to future success for a county that has seemed to be financially floundering.

Because our town libraries were close to the chopping block, at least in operating hours, Hudson’s proposal to do some “revisioning” of the library system over the next few years is a good one, and much needed in the changing times we live in now. In that recommendation, Hudson called for an emphasis on new service areas such as providing passport services to Sampson’s citizens, another way to gain revenue while keeping the facilities open. Hudson also suggested looking at adding services to the branches, forming county service centers as a component of their offerings. And, on top of that, he urged that efforts be made to create a Friends of the Library group which could help with programming, volunteer time at the library branches and a possible fund-raising. All these are tremendous ideas that, if implemented, could help ensure the future of town libraries that we strongly believe need to stay open.

Another excellent idea we hope commissioners will consider is that of a regional IT group to serve all local government — the county, the city, the school systems and the community college — maximizing local funding ability.

Returning to a planning services structure with the city of Clinton is also a suggestion that only makes sense and would, in the long run better serve residents while saving valuable resources.

Yet another cost-saving measure that simply makes sense is Hudson’s idea to create a joint vehicle maintenance garage where vehicle fleets from the school systems, the city and the county could be maintained.

Under the heading called “Healthy Community” are yet more great ideas, including organizing quarterly county cleanup days on Saturdays using volunteer county employees who would be granted compensatory time for service and expanding on the use of inmate labor for roadside cleanup and work on county property beyond that at the Sampson Sheriff’s Department.

There are probably a half dozen other ideas within that four-page document that urge commissioners to look toward the future in innovative and yet cost-saving ways, all to make Sampson a better place for its residents without heavy tax burdens.

We are sure Vann will have ideas of his own once he takes the reins of county government later this summer, but he, and commissioners, would do well to buy into some of the things Hudson recommends, suggestions that come with the experience of having taken Sampson through an arduous budget process using a crystal clear microscope to deep dive into many of the festering issues the county has experienced.