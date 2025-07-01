Ellwood City was founded in 1892!

Those were the words that spilled from these lips when my seventh-grade history teacher, Mr. Ray Foley, went up and down the rows of our classroom, asking each and every student to shout out the year in which the mid-size industrial city north of Pittsburgh was founded.

The seasoned educator thought he had stumbled upon the ultimate brain teaser, with all of my fellow classmates missing the mark by a country mile, until his imaginary game piece landed on me.

Despite Mr. Foley’s most ardent efforts to sway me, I remained resolute, unwavering in my decision, and steadfastly refused to comply, even with his gentle nudging.

In other words, I dug in my heels and wasn’t about to budge!

If there is one word that most aptly describes my self-assured demeanor, I would most definitely have to say it would be “determination,” which is probably why I often refer to myself as “The Determinator.”

Before the correct answer to this perplexing riddle is revealed, let’s take a look into my mesmerizing crystal ball and see just how this Mexican standoff began.

Once the bell sounded, marking the culmination of seventh period, this blue-eyed brownie traipsed out the back entrance on the southeast corner of the main high school building and headed for the ramp, accompanied by his boon companions, Robert G. “Robbie” Brough, Jr. and Robert “Mags” Magnifico; and together, they made their way down to Hartman Elementary School for the last class of the day.

“Did you guys catch the AFC Championship game yesterday afternoon between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Oilers?” quizzed Robbie, his eyes lighting up with excitement while walking side by side down the asphalt slope between the two educational facilities. “That touchdown in the final seconds by Terry Bradshaw to Lynn Swann was pure magic!”

“Yeah, if by magic you mean pure luck,” Mags retorted, rolling his eyes playfully as he held the back door of the primary school open for his partners-in-crime. “I could’ve made that catch blindfolded.”

“You wish,” I chimed in, nudging the top cop’s youngest son with my elbow on the way down the steps to the underbelly of the red-brick structure. “Just admit it, you were on the edge of your seat like the rest of us.”

The three musketeers laughed unabashedly while rounding the corner near their lockers, which stood on either side of the entrance to the room where they had both homeroom and eight period; and the camaraderie they shared made the walk to history class much more enjoyable.

Shortly after entering the brightly lit underground classroom, the bell rang out, signaling the start of another lesson about the complicated issues of the day that eventually led to the American Civil War, when brother fought against brother on opposite sides of the Mason-Dixon Line.

However, before the popular teacher began his 45-minute lecture, he presented us with a righteous mind-bender which had nearly every single one of us stumped—everyone but me.

What year was Ellwood City founded?

“Before everyone starts blurting out answers,” noted Mr. Foley, his arms fully extended to hold back a barrage of responses. “I’m going to systematically go up and down each row like a serpentine snake until we reach the finish line.”

When it was my turn to come up with a reply, the college-educated professional crossed his arms and stared me down after I gave my selected four-digit number.

Is that your final answer?

Absolutely!

Following multiple attempts to get me to change my answer, Mr. Foley gave it one more shot after Jeff Olinger — my friend and neighbor sitting in the back of the basement classroom — shouted out another wrong response.

Are you sure you wouldn’t like to change your mind?

My mind is set in concrete, and a forklift can’t move me.

It was as if The Riddler had finally met his match when Batman revealed himself, because the ever-persistent riddle master faced a spoiler, who stood firm in his resolve.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” the U.S. Army veteran announced, pausing momentarily for dramatic effect, letting the anticipation build as his playful exasperation turned into a Cheshire Cat grin. “After all your varied attempts, I’m pleased to announce that only one of you had the correct answer; and that individual is our very own Marcus Welby, M.D. with the year of 1892.”

“You’re the smartest kid in the class!” shouted my redheaded confidant from the other side of the room, jumping to his feet like a Jack-in-the-Box to energetically clap his hands.

All right, Mr. Brough, you need to settle down before the elementary students upstairs think there’s a wild animal running loose in the basement.

Several nearby students burst into laughter as the class clown feigned an angry expression, hands on hips, and with a dramatic sigh, shuffled back to his assigned seat like a wounded bobcat.

With hands raised toward the ceiling to capture everyone’s attention, the high school baseball coach looked in my direction and asked, “Can you explain just how you knew the correct answer?”

“Chalk it up to being very observant,” I declared with a coy look splashed across my face, ready to let everyone, including the baffled teacher, in on my little secret. “Since it’s plastered across the back of the ‘Ellwood City’ sign spanning the intersection directly in front of the high school auditorium, I figured everyone would know the correct answer.”

“I knew you cheated to get the right answer,” snickered the black-haired Italian with a wink and a smile as the other young scholars hummed and hawed, admitting they weren’t smart enough to do the same.

“In your dreams, Don Corleone,” I shot back across the aisle, with a protruding tongue hidden behind a hand covering the left side of my face to prevent the teacher from seeing my naughty side.

Suddenly remembering the most ironic detail about the convoluted tale, this proud peacock quickly raised a hand like Arnold Horshack—from Welcome Back, Kotter—enthusiastically calling out, “Oooh! Oooh!” while waving his arm in the air, drawing the class’s attention with his animated gesture.

“It totally slipped my mind that this very building was named for the town’s founder, Henry Waters Hartman,” I commented with a sheepish grin.

Now you’re just showing off.

You and me on the playground after school!

“How about your skinny little butt at the bottom of a dogpile in the hallway after class with a certain pair of gridiron ballers on top flattening you like a pancake?

Bring it!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.