Residents have a voice when it comes to local decisions, but it must be loud and clear, and used within platforms that actually make a difference.

And, believe it or not, social media doesn’t get the job done.

It’s been just over two weeks since the Sampson County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on what was then a proposed budget for 2025-26 with a planned six-cent tax hike, and nearly three weeks since county leadership provided three different opportunities for residents to come out to town meetings to express their thoughts about the fiscal plan. Couple that with the multiple times the newspaper reported the planned property tax hike as well as increases to nearly every single service offered by the county, and the budget’s approval on June 20 should have come as no surprise.

Yet it did, and then — and arguably only then — did residents start to voice their thoughts about the increase.

Sadly, less than a handful of people actually showed up to voice opposition to the property tax hike or any of the other proposed increases during the opportunities afforded to the public to do so. Over 98 percent of those attending any of the public forums or the hearing were there to show support for things that appeared to be hitting the chopping block — municipal libraries and the history museum come readily to mind.

And that, unfortunately, sent a clear but skewed message to commissioners that people were accepting of the fate being laid at taxpayers’ feet.

Only when The Sampson Independent posted a teaser on its Facebook page noting that the budget had been adopted on June 20 with the tax hike in place, did voices — or should we say comments — raise in unified opposition, with a lot of spewing of verbal venom that, quite frankly, does no good now.

It is, without question, too little done far too late.

Akin to a Monday morning quarterback, the use of social media to post gripes and complaints about a vote that has already taken place has little impact on the outcome. Had all those voices, 84, in fact, been unified at the public hearing or any one or all of the public forums, we are certain commissioners would have sat up and taken notice. And it’s likely the outcome might not have been the same.

It is doubtful many of them actually saw, or cared, about social media posts done after the fact.

As a conduit for the public’s voice on many occasions and as the encourager of residents using their voice every opportunity afforded them, we fear too many people now believe social media is the best platform to express their opinions.

While social media has its place and, admittedly, can be used to launch campaigns to forge change and inflict harm, we don’t believe it will ever take the place of local people standing before leaders they have elected and sharing their thoughts with conviction.

There has always been power in unified voices raised to defend or fight against government. Just as a ballot cast can make a difference in an election, a collective voice can change an outcome.

We hope residents will remember that the next time they are offered a forum in which to express their thoughts on how government works and act accordingly — attending the meeting and expressing their thoughts.