I had only one itsy-bitsy little match!

According to the Trailblazer’s handbook, that was the only item allowed in this mild-mannered seventh grader’s tool belt when he was challenged to build a roaring fire as part of a laundry list of requirements for the Second-Class rating — a goal which he began working on after moving to the next higher age bracket in his Royal Rangers outpost.

Surrounded by a handful of peers, patiently waiting their turn at what was thought to be an impossible task, I took a couple deep breaths of the frosty air to calm my nerves before carefully running the match head across the striker in an effort to light the match.

Immediately after seeing a spark followed by a glorious flame, a strong wind with a fierce bite blew through our ranks and extinguished my one and only opportunity for success.

I felt like a complete failure.

However, my spirits were lifted as each and every one of those onlookers gathered around had their own crack at becoming the envy of the group, and they all failed just as miserably as me.

It was time to bring in the reinforcements.

Before I give away the punchline, why don’t we hop into a souped-up DeLorean and take it for a spin to head Back to the Future to see just how we stumbled upon this “seemingly” unattainable situation.

When Senior Commander William “Bill” Arkwright — who not only acted as our outpost leader but was also responsible for the Trailblazers and Trail Rangers bunkhouses — relayed information about attending a winter camp-out at Raccoon Creek State Park, I thought he was one brick shy of a full load.

Since I had spent a week one summer swimming with Billy Denny at the state park in southern Beaver County during my elementary school years, my mind conjured up a vision of us sitting at the end of a dock, shivering in bathing suits with icicles hanging from our collective noses; so, I was rather skeptical about sleeping in a tent in such frigid weather.

Yet, I was as happy as a clam when I was wedged between Dirk Arkwright and James “Jimmy” Bubb Jr. in the back of Commander Bill’s orange suburban when our caravan pulled away from the colossal red-brick building with stained glass windows the last Friday in January, with temperatures dipping down into the teens.

Ready for this big adventure?

“I should hope so,” I snickered, while looking up at the Riverside freshman. “With two sets of play clothes over top of a brand-new pair of long johns, I feel like the Abominable Snowman bundled up in this down-filled puffer coat; so, I’m ready to climb to the top of Mount Everest.”

“That’s a good thing,” assessed Jimmy as he placed an arm around my shoulders from the opposite side. “Considering you’re wrapped in so many layers, you should be nice and warm once we get out to the frozen tundra to start setting up all our gear on the campsite.”

“There’s no need to worry,” promised Dirk once our horseless carriage crossed over the Beaver River into Koppel. “After all the tents get set up, we’ll start a raging fire and warm your little heart with a fresh cup of hot chocolate; and if all else fails, we can huddle together like penguins.”

I’m just wondering how to take a leak with all these layers!

Shortly after crossing under the Pennsylvania Turnpike, laughter filled the cabin as everyone pictured me doing the potty dance while attempting to pull down my zipper.

Arriving at the campsite just before dusk, we worked expeditiously in order to dig through two feet of snow to set up our tents, with the sun dipping over the horizon as the last stake was driven into the frozen dirt.

Following a quick dinner featuring a ham and cheese sandwich with a side of potato chips and that fresh cup of hot chocolate my self-appointed guardian angel had promised, I spent the rest of the evening sitting around a blazing campfire in an attempt to keep warm while singing such camp songs as “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

Interestingly enough, there was a bit of unplanned excitement before it was time to hit the hay.

Brent Baney — a 7-year-old Buckaroo — was standing precariously close to the open flames when his orange snow suit began to melt from the intense heat caused by the fire; and he didn’t even realize it was happening until another camper pulled him away from the fire to rub snow on this melting outerwear.

Disaster averted!

With my father on one side and my big brother John on the other, I sat on a log near the dancing flames, spitting burning embers into the moonlit sky overhead, until it was time to dim the lanterns for the night.

Directly after removing a pair of rubber snow boots once inside my sleeping quarters, I practically dove into a double layered sleeping bag to snuggle up to the blond-haired minister in an effort to keep warm away from the fiery blaze.

Lying there under the comfort of Dad’s arm wrapped around me, my eyelids grew heavy while listening to the sound of the howling wind whipping against the outside of the tent until it became an echo in the back of my mind as I drifted off into unconsciousness.

During the night, the temperature dipped to a quivering eight degrees below zero, and the buckets of water, required to sit outside our tents for a fire emergency, were a solid block of ice by morning.

It’s a good thing the “frozen water” wasn’t needed, because it wouldn’t have been able to put out a lighted match, let alone a raging tent fire.

In the wake of a warm breakfast of bacon and eggs accompanied by toast and hot tea, this discouraged Trailblazer, along with his cluster of friends, patiently waited for their senior commander’s son—his knight in shining armor—to come and save the day.

Once the good-natured teenager gathered us into a tight-knit circle to block out the blustery wind, each one of us was able to achieve our goal of starting a fire with the use of a single match.

Success at last!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.