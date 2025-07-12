Next July, we’ll be celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary. I’m sure it will be quite an event. To quote a term we’ve heard countless times recently, I bet it will be “big and beautiful.”

But I think there is good reason to wonder if the United States will actually be around for another 250 years. I saw a recent online poll where it was evenly divided on the subject. Well, to be honest, if you look back throughout world history, we’ve done well to have existed this long, especially in the form of a democracy.

There’s a quote about democracy that was attributed to Alexis de Toqueville, the French diplomat, describing democracy in America in the early 1800s. But more likely, the quote actually came from Alexander Fraser Tytler, a Scottish historian, in the late 1700s. Whoever or whenever, it sure describes what we are seeing right before our eyes in our country today. Here it is, but in a version with more updated language:

“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”

Why did I dig up that quote from years ago? If you look around, the answer is obvious. The American people have discovered that generous gifts, commonly called money, are available from their government, if only their elected officials will make them available to them. So they make sure to elect officials who will do so. By the way, this also includes benefiting from electing officials who will not take much of the people’s personal income in the form of taxes.

So now we have a U.S. government that is spending a tremendous amount, but is taking in considerably less. The amount of the U.S. government debt to creditors passed $37 trillion last month. To get a frame of reference, the U.S. debt was $6 trillion in 2000. The remarkable fact is that the debt has almost doubled since 2015, when the amount owed was around $18 trillion. That’s right, the U.S. debt has doubled in the past ten years! (By the way, that’s with both Democrats and Republicans controlling the White House and Congress during that period.)

How much is $37 trillion? If you saved a million dollars every day, it would take 100,000 years to pay it off. And, since it is borrowed money, there’s additional interest being paid on that debt every day.

Last week, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that President Trump had been pushing through Congress. The bill has been projected to add another $3 trillion to the U.S. deficit over the next 10 years. This is in addition to the $2 trillion a year annual deficit that is projected over that time. While the budget bill covers the mandatory machinery of the government, the bill has lots of goodies in it for the majority of Americans, especially the well off. (Well, not so much for the poor.)

So the United States debt keeps increasing, with no slowing down in sight. Maybe a Bible verse I read this week can better explain the times we are in. It is 2 Timothy 4: 3-4, from the New King James Version of the Bible, with a little help from the Mac’s Amplified Version. Here it is: “For the time will come (and it has come) when they (most American voters) won’t endure sound doctrine (about economics), but according to their own desires (and greed), because they have itching ears (want the easy way out), they will heap (vote) up for themselves teachers (politicians); and they will turn their ears away (won’t listen to common sense) from the truth (that debt must be paid, or the credibility of the debtor becomes useless), and be turned aside to fables (that deficits don’t matter).”

By the way, Tytler also wrote that history has shown that a democracy seldom lasts more than 200 years, because of the reasons mentioned above. Forget the next 250 years, by my calculation, the United States may already be on borrowed time.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].