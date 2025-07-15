The Facts of Life!

No, I’m not talking about the popular 1980s television sitcom about Mrs. Edna Garrett, a former housekeeper for the Drummond family on “Diff’rent Strokes,” and her young charges — Blair Warner, Jo Polniaczek, Natalie Green and the ever-so-cute Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey with those adorable dimples — at the Eastland School for Girls in Peekskill, New York.

Instead, I’m referring to the day a group of my seventh-grade peers showed me a particular graphic book — and it certainly wasn’t National Geographic — in the Lincoln Junior-Senior High School library titled “The Joy of Sex” by Dr. Alex Comfort.

This bewildered stripling needed to have his eyes washed out with bleach after viewing several detailed anatomy diagrams — which left absolutely nothing to the imagination — contained within its pages.

As my child-like innocence was ripped from me like a band-aid off a hairy leg, I immediately closed the comprehensive how-to manual with a resounding thud, my mind reeling about the possible consequences of getting caught with such a pornographic publication in our possession.

We’re going to get expelled for bringing this obscene book into the library!

Before everyone gets their panties in a bunch, let’s take a step back and see just how this scandalous scene unfolded.

As soon as the bell sounded at the end of lunch period, this little band of brothers darted through the Commons Area, rounded the corner, and headed up the ramp before hanging a left down the corridor leading to the administrative offices; whereupon they stopped in the middle of the hallway and ducked into the school library, which was directly across from the entrance to the girl’s gymnasium.

Upon receiving several Little House books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder for birthdays and Christmases during my younger years, I never finished getting the complete set of nine books in the series; so today, I decided to check out the final three volumes to find out the end of the pioneer girl’s story.

While I was busy searching for the biographical chronicles of the famous children’s author, Robert “Robbie” Brough and Robert “Mags” Magnifico were on the hunt for the Hardy Boys books to see which ones they had yet to read.

When taking one of the gold nuggets off the shelf, I was startled to find Robbie standing on the other side of the aisle, staring at me with a goofy grin right through the bookcase.

You gave me the heebie-jeebies!

Shortly after these three musketeers returned to their assigned reading table with the selected literary treasures in hand, Alan Franz and Jeff Olinger were leafing through a rather large book, laughing hysterically, while getting dirty looks from several nearby classmates.

If you two knuckleheads don’t zip it, we’re all going to end up getting after-school detention!

Upon sitting down, the laughing hyenas shoved their “so-called” comic book directly in front of me.

I thought God was going to strike me blind just like the Apostle Paul on the Road to Damascus.

Looking like a deer in headlights, I promptly closed the “supposed” smutty magazine while expressing my greatest fear if the librarian caught us with it and demanded to know which one of them brought that filthy material into the school library.

“This book was already in the library,” explained Jeff in utter amazement, pointing to the return cart sitting next to the card catalog in the center of the spacious room filled with a passel of other seventh graders.

I don’t believe you!

“Cross my heart and hope to die, stick a needle in my eye,” responded the lanky adolescent with spectacles, crisscrossing his chest before putting an index finger toward his baby blues.

Shut the front door!

“You acted awfully surprised when looking at those risqué graphics,” observed Mags, tilting his head sideways, as he placed a hand on my shoulder to look me square in the face. “It was almost as if your father has never had ‘The Talk’ with you yet; because you became very agitated and uncomfortable as if you were looking at those drawings for the first time in your life.”

Why do you sound so surprised?

“After all, my dad is a man of the cloth,” I retorted with a furrowed brow while giving a half-baked explanation as to why he never pulled me aside to talk about the birds and the bees. “Although I’ve been exposed to some of the stuff in that book, I figured he would surely have a sit-down with me before junior high started; but I guess that kind of stuff makes him uncomfortable.”

“Exactly, what ‘kind of stuff’ have you been exposed to in that book?” interjected my favorite redhead flashing a mischievous grin, glancing at me from the opposite side of the study table back against the stacks.

“You know, the normal stuff,” I replied with a shoulder shrug, giving a detailed description of the particulars. “Since both of my sisters are younger than me, I helped to change their diapers countless times when they were babies; and I used to shower with the other sixth grade boys at my old middle school in Ellsworth following gym class.”

In other words, I know the basic anatomy differences.

Oh, is that all?

Were you expecting me to say that I observed people engaging in “extracurricular activities” at the adult bookstore on the road to Zelienople?

“So, you’re familiar with the erotic toy store?” inquired Alan, nodding his head in agreement at the totally unexpected revelation.

I’m very observant, unlike some people!

“Alright, that’s enough of the interrogation tactics,” cautioned the top cop’s youngest son, noticing my apprehensiveness battling the barrage of pointed questions coming from all directions. “I’m just surprised you’ve never learned about the birds and the bees; but I certainly didn’t mean to open up a can of worms with everyone piling on like one of our after-school dogpiles.”

Thanks to my boon companions sitting at that table, I got a whole lot more than I bargained for, upon coming into the library that afternoon; and now I’ve got a certain hardback volume which needs to be checked out for further investigation.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.