Readers urged to

give thoughts on

Tuesday eEdition

We need your help.

Today, on this page, instead of sharing this newspaper’s opinion on any number of subjects we are, instead, turning to you, the reading public to seek your thoughts.

And we hope those reading this page today will feel comfortable enough to share that opinion.

For the past six months, our Tuesday edition has moved to an electronic version only, a move we chose when tariffs and rising prices for ink, paper and the aluminum we use made it impossible for us to continue one of our three printed newspapers.

The eEdition is exactly like our Wednesday and Saturday newspapers, complete with local news, obituaries, sports, cartoons and puzzles, just as a subscriber would expect from his or her community paper.

But it’s not a print edition; it’s not something you can hold in your hand, flip through, put on your coffee table to return to later in the day or even the next morning.

In our high-tech world, having an eEdition affords subscribers more than one platform in which to get local news from The Sampson Independent, and we are committed to providing those opportunities.

But our question is this: Do you utilize the Tuesday paper as just an eEdition? Is it valuable to you as a readers, as an advertiser?

Do you like it, read it, share it with family and friends?

In our attempts to offer readers what they want and in the format they most use it, we turned to the eEdition as a means of keeping a newspaper three days a week in an ever-changing world.

But we don’t have all the answers. That’s why we are turning to you, our readers, today, to seek your thoughts.

Please take the time to email publisher Sherry Matthews at [email protected] and share your thoughts with her, or, if you prefer, give her a call at 910-249-4612 and share your thoughts about the Tuesday edition or anything else you want to discuss about your community newspaper.

After all, this paper belongs to you, our readers. We want to provide what you want, meet your reading needs. If we are doing that, great; if we aren’t, we want to know.

So give us your opinion.