Despite the federal government’s attempts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across the country, diversity is exactly what’s needed on governing boards. One place in Sampson County where there’s a marked lack of diversity is the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees.

At the board’s meeting Tuesday night, two new trustees — Donna Bullard and Fred Dufour — were appointed and sworn into office. There’s no doubt that both are qualified for their positions, and it’s safe to say there’s no ill will toward either of them. The sticking point, however, is that the appointment of Bullard and Dufour makes the college’s board of trustees entirely Caucasian.

The two African-American members of the board — former Chair Dr. Ted Thomas and Barbara Faison — were both replaced for the 2025-26 year. Faison stepped down due to health reasons, and Thomas was not reappointed, despite serving as the board’s most recent chair. To quote current Trustee Sandra Carroll, “Ted Thomas was done wrong.”

Of course, no one’s saying that a board made up totally of white people (and mostly men) is somehow not as worthy, but is it truly representative of the community? According to the U.S. Census, 2024 figures show that Sampson County’s population is 66.8 percent white, 25 percent Black and 23.6 percent Hispanic or Latino. As for the student population at SCC, only 40 percent is white, while minorities make up the rest of the student body, with 26 percent Black and 27 percent Hispanic. Yet only white people are represented on the SCC Board of Trustees. There’s an inherent problem in that.

To be clear, no one is blaming the current board or the community college staff. It is the responsibility of those making the appointments — in this case, county commissioners and state legislators — to ensure that a board’s makeup is fair and equitable. When deciding who to appoint, they should have realized they were creating an all-white board.

It may not have been intentional, but the results are nonetheless troubling. Larry Sutton, president of the local NAACP, spoke out at Tuesday night’s meeting. Public comments during a board of trustees meeting are not the norm, but in this case, they were allowed — and that’s a good thing. The community college board is not elected like the county commissioners or town boards, but differing perspectives and feedback should still be welcomed and encouraged. Sutton stated, “The Sampson Community College Board of Trustees should represent a variety of backgrounds, identities and perspectives by intentionally including diverse group members. Further, we believe that SCC Board of Trustees should foster environments mirroring the county’s diversity.”

If the Black community feels like it’s not being properly represented on the board, that should send alarm bells ringing through the leadership’s ears — as well as the community at large.

Imagine if the county commissioners were all white. Or the two Boards of Education. There would be an uproar; possibly protests in the streets. It should be no different for any governing board.

The Black community — and the Hispanic community, for that matter — have a right to be concerned and dismayed by their lack of representation on the SCC Board of Trustees. While it hopefully was not intentional, the optics are still the same. The fact that no people of color are involved in making major decisions for the college feels like a step back to the 1950s and earlier, to the Jim Crow Era. People of color have fought for far too long to be recognized as equal to their white counterparts. It’s way past time for them to be considered equals in all facets of everyday life — including on authorities that make important decisions that affect an entire community.

We applaud Larry Sutton and SCC Trustee Sandra Carroll for speaking up for what’s right. And we hope that more members of the community will feel the need to continue speaking out.

Diversity isn’t just a federal or state program; it’s what this country and this community thrive on. Let’s make sure it doesn’t fall by the wayside.