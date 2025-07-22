It was time to get out of Dodge!

To the untrained eye, you might think you’re in the middle of watching another exciting episode of Gunsmoke — a once popular long-running television western starring James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon — when the famed lawman, along with his faithful cast of characters, worked tirelessly to maintain law and order in Dodge City, Kansas.

However, my younger sister Kathleen was attempting to make a quick exit after “accusing our oldest sibling of an unfounded accusation” while The Blakley Singers — a Canadian gospel quartet composed of Garnett Blakley and his wife Vicki, along with their two children Joey, an accomplished female pianist, and Chris, a superb drummer in his own right —were setting up their sophisticated stage props in the giant edifice, adorned with stained glass windows.

Unfortunately, the green-eyed blondie somehow or other managed to swallow a nickel when making her escape up the enclosed staircase to the church balcony at the rear of the cavernous sanctuary; after which she was rushed to the emergency room, because the five-cent coin was lodged in her esophagus.

There was never a dull moment when we were around!

Why don’t we slow things down just a tad bit and rewind the proverbial analog clock on this little unforeseen catastrophe to see how the whole thing started.

When riding his “girly” purple bike with its matching banana seat into the front yard the last Saturday before spring sprang into bloom, this mild-mannered seventh grader spotted a very familiar customized traveling bus cresting the top of the hill on North Street at the Line Avenue intersection; whereupon he rushed through the main entrance to the Cape Cod-style dwelling and notified his father.

The Blakley Singers will be here in two shakes of a lamb’s tail!

“’Operation Unload’ is ready for action,” pronounced Dad with a triumphant shout as he promptly jumped up from the recliner in the corner of the living room, throwing the newspaper aside. “While I head outside to direct our guest evangelist to park next to the church, you can gather the troops to meet us on the front steps to help unload all their instruments.”

“Aye, aye, Captain,” I exclaimed with a wide grin splashed across my face while saluting the blond-haired minister, who made a quick exit to put the well-coordinated plan into action.

It was all hands-on deck as everyone pitched in to do their part to get the traveling band’s necessary equipment into the house of worship prior to the sky opening up with another cloudburst.

Shortly after everyone reacquainted themselves with one another, they looked like a parade of ants going hither and thither carrying all the required necessities indoors before the first raindrops began to fall from the dark gray cumulonimbus clouds hanging overhead.

“I’ve been hit with one of cupid’s arrows,” I gushed, glancing over at my big brother John as we hurriedly closed the giant red doors leading into the main foyer of the red-brick building. “As soon as Joey stepped off that motor home on wheels, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven; because she looked like a radiant angel coming to greet me at those pearly gates.”

I’m not the least bit interested in the latest plot twist of the soap opera-level drama, which you call your love life!

While reorganizing the items in the lost-and-found box sitting in a dark corner of the vestibule, my precocious third grade sister, who always has her ear to the ground, totally got the “presumed” private conversation completely backwards.

And just like that, the confusion set the stage for a whole new drama.

Miss Betty Big Mouth, always eager to seize a moment of mischief, turned her attention to the gridiron baller with a wicked grin.

“Johnny and Joey, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G!” she chanted, her voice echoing through the entrance hall as she happily pranced in a circle around these baffled brothers while daintily holding up her skirt.

The eighth grader, his face flushed with confusion and irritation, attempted to correct her; but the would-be little imp was relentless, dancing around him and delighting in his discomfort.

“First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Johnny with a baby carriage!” she sang louder, drawing amused glances from the others inside the spacious auditorium setting up all the assorted paraphernalia for Sunday services.

You’re dead meat!

Unable to tolerate anymore of her melodramatic theatrics, the minister’s firstborn son gave chase and took off after the “little pain in the patootie” around the corner and up the stairway leading to the balcony.

Mark’s the one who likes Joey Blakley, not me!

My embarrassment was short-lived when the miniature-sized troublemaker-in-chief came back down the steps with tears in her eyes and coughing profusely.

Dad, something’s wrong with Kathleen.

By the time the father of four made it to the back of the echo chamber, I figured out that my 8-year-old sister had swallowed a nickel, which had been in her hand at the beginning of the hot pursuit.

Realizing the medium-sized coin must be lodged in her esophagus, the concerned father left us with the musically gifted family while he took the apple of his eye to Ellwood City Medical Center, which was less than ten minutes away.

Directly after arriving at the trauma wing of the hospital on Pershing Street, Kathleen was immediately seen by a staff clinician, who attempted to remove the coin in question with an endoscopic foreign body removal; but the procedure was deemed unnecessary after an x-ray machine detected it had dropped into the stomach and would pass through the digestive tract.

“Since today’s St. Patrick’s Day, it must’ve been the luck of the Irish that brought your daughter through this bit of misfortune,” noted the doctor imitating an Irish accent when sharing the good news with the man of the cloth.

I’d say it was more like our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

Touché!

Upon arriving back at the house with one happy little girl, the evening meal was already in progress with everyone gathered in the dining room; after which they all celebrated the glad tidings with a prayer of thanksgiving.

While the green-eyed blondie’s troubles were behind her, mine were just beginning as the evangelist’s daughter batted her eyelashes at me from across the dinner table.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.