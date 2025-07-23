While municipal elections don’t get all the attention of presidential or gubernatorial races, local government is the closest the average citizen gets to having a real voice in the laws that most affect them — those of the community they live in. From water bills to property taxes, your local government has the say-so in the issues that most impact your daily life.

Filing for Sampson County town board and mayor seats just concluded Friday, and while it’s great to see that almost all seats have a candidate to fill them, we also can’t help feeling a wee bit disappointed that there aren’t more newcomers to the municipal government scene. For the most part, incumbents filed to retain their mayoral seats or town board positions, and while it’s good to have steady leadership, it’s also not a bad thing to mix things up a bit.

We were heartened to see several first-time candidates file for seats on their town boards, especially younger adults who can bring a fresh perspective. They’ll have to undergo training on how municipal government works, of course, and it may feel like a trial by fire for them if they are elected. But they have the desire to make change in their towns, and that can only be a good thing. Too often, local governments can stagnate and stay focused on the status quo, rather than innovation and new ideas to bring more revenue to their towns.

What’s great about living in a democracy is that, ideally, the people have a say in their government. We, the people, elect those who represent us on town boards, as mayors, as county commissioners, governors, the state’s General Assembly, the U.S. House and Senate, and right on up to the president of the United States. It’s not exactly easy to get in touch with the president or governor, however. But your local town board members are right there within your grasp.

It’s rare that there’s a town or county government meeting in which at least one elected official doesn’t mention something a constituent reported to them or asked them about. You might be concerned about immigration or your IRS bills, but try getting a response to an email or phone call from one of those officials. On the other hand, if you’re being overcharged on your water bill or there’s a street that needs repair, there’s likely a commissioner or mayor that will help get to the bottom of it, or at least bring it before their board for discussion.

That’s why municipal government is so vital. And it’s why the folks who signed up to serve are just as vital. They want to make a difference in their communities, and help their fellow residents. It’s not an easy choice to step into the public eye, and open up the possibility of having your personal dirty laundry aired, but it’s necessary if you truly want to have a say in the governance of your community.

We applaud those who answered the call to serve on their local governments, and by having multiple candidates to choose from in some races, that only helps democracy to continue to thrive.

Now that they’ve filed, and the ballot for November is set, it’s now up to us, the community, to do what’s right and vote. Voter turnout is usually tepid for municipal races, but it should be just the opposite. After all, your local elected officials decide how much local taxes you pay, if your water and sewer bill goes up, if you can have a nice, smooth road to drive on.

Their decisions matter. And so do yours. Remember that in November.