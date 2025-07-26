It’s often said that there are only two certainties in life — death and taxes. Pop culture got a triple dose of the former over the past week, with ’80s icons Malcolm-Jamal Warner of “The Cosby Show,” rocker Ozzy Osbourne and pro wrestler Hulk Hogan all dying within days of each other. Locally, we’ve lost our own Sampson County icons over the past few months as well.

From longtime Roseboro Commissioner and Mayor Roland Hall in May to former Salemburg Mayor Bobby Strickland in June, and one of Clinton’s favorite sons, Donald Starling, earlier this month, we’ve seen our fair share of sorrow and loss. That’s not even including the everyday citizens who don’t make headlines who pass away in accidents, from natural causes, or God forbid, murder.

In neighboring county Duplin, they lost their longtime schools superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan, after a battle with cancer. By all accounts, Dr. Obasohan was a great man, who led Duplin County Schools with a gentle, faithful and honorable hand.

While it’s sad to lose people who mean so much to their community, it’s a part of life. None of us are getting out of here alive, after all.

In the case of Hall, he received his flowers, so to speak, by being presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine just weeks before his death. It’s important to honor people while they still walk among us, and it’s a wonderful thing that Hall was able to get the prestigious award from Governor Josh Stein at the town’s BloomFest, in front of many citizens of the town he so loved.

All too often, people aren’t appreciated until they’re gone. While a posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine is an accolade that’s no doubt well-deserved, it would certainly be preferable to receive such an honor while still living. Hall was very lucky for that.

Another common saying, “Life’s too short,” comes to mind. We’re only on this planet for a limited time, and if someone is important to you, to your community, to your everyday life, let them know. No one wants to live with regrets, with the guilt of never telling the ones you love how you feel, the agony of what-ifs. Appreciate those who are here while they’re here.

When talking with your family and friends, always say “I love you.” You never know when it might be the last time.

If you have an employee, tell them they’re doing a good job. Let them know what they’re doing right, and that they’re appreciated. Tell your boss if they’re wonderful to work for. Of course, be honest, too. There is almost always room for improvement. But don’t let the criticisms be the norm. Encourage. Inspire. Be a light to others.

To our readers, we appreciate all of you for sticking with us in this age of social media and so-called fake news. We hope that we’re a positive reflection of our community, but we hope you also know and understand when we have to publish the not-so-great stuff, all part of our job. Most of all, we hope you feel informed and proud of your local newspaper.

Death, taxes and all.