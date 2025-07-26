“I still believe it takes a village to raise a child.” Back in 2007 when Hillary Clinton made that statement, many people felt that it was just an excuse for more government involvement in the lives of American families. That may have been her motive, but it is still a true statement. At least it was true when I was growing up.

While the family, of course, is the most important element in raising a child, the community can have a positive impact. I was reminded of that when I read an article in this newspaper recently about the new county manager here in Sampson County. Allen Vann is a Sampson County native, who was raised on Carroll’s Store Road back in Clement. Although Mr. Vann is several years younger than me, I could relate to his talking about life growing up in the Clement community.

Vann shared in the article about working as a teenager at Garthie Carroll’s store. He stated, “Fast forward to when I was around 14 to 15 years old, at which point I started working for Carroll’s Store,” he said. “I worked there from high school all the way through college, until I was like 22 years old.”

The article continued, “Vann got a little choked up when remembering the impact the Carroll family had on his life.” “I wouldn’t have achieved anything that I have accomplished without them,” he said. “Hard work, dedication, drive, being persistent until you get the job done. These were all the things they instilled.”

Garthie Carroll’s Store was probably the neatest and cleanest country store you would have ever seen. Mr. Garthie made sure of that. Many a young person, like Allen Vann, worked there through the years, helping keep it that way. You can bet if they weren’t stocking the shelves or helping a customer, they would have a broom in their hands sweeping. Nick Autry has related to me in the past about his times working at the store as a teenager.

I never worked at Garthie’s growing up. When I wasn’t working on the farm or the tobacco market, I made my spending money by working with my grandfather at Horne’s Motor Lodge in Fayetteville in the laundry. But I had close friends who were working there just about every Saturday and at other times.

My cousin, Johnny, and my best friend, Jerry, were working at Garthie’s during that time. I would usually get in from work at the motel mid-afternoon on Saturdays. (We would be at Fayetteville at work around 7 a.m.) I would sometimes drop by Garthie’s to see what was going on with the guys. They would talk to me and catch up, but you can be sure that they would still be sweeping or stocking shelves.

Mr. Garthie passed away years ago and the store is no longer there. But like those of Allen Vann, my memories remain. All those young folks who passed through Garthie Carroll’s Store thought they were probably working to get some spending money. But they were getting more than money to buy clothes or gas for their car. They were getting an education.

What were they learning? Allen Vann put it best when he said, “Hard work, dedication, drive, being persistent until you get the job done. These were all the things they instilled.” By the way, aren’t they the same qualities that are needed in a county manager?

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].