It looks like we’ve got ourselves a contender, fellas!

Those were the words which spilled forth from the lips of this mild-mannered seventh grader upon climbing back up the painter’s ladder to the newly minted Trinity Detective Agency — also known as his garage attic hideout — with an open letter flapping between two fingers to notify the other amateur sleuths engaging in idle chit-chat that they snagged their very first case.

“Just wait until you hear what’s contained inside this envelope,” I proclaimed, flashing these pearly whites while sitting down on one of the upholstered chairs across from my boon companions. “According to the contents of the correspondence, Tina Johnston — a third grader at Northside Elementary School — was walking her chihuahua named Sparky on Smiley Street a week ago last Monday when he ran off; and she’s not seen him for the past 10 days.”

“Sounds like a slam dunk to me,” declared Robert “Mags” Magnifico, rubbing his hands together as he pondered our next move to solve the case of the missing chihuahua. “After meeting with our miniature-sized client to let her know we’re on top of the matter, we can canvas the neighborhood to see if anyone has seen the little lost pooch; and with any luck, we’ll find him within a couple of hours.”

“You can count me in!” interjected Robert “Robbie” Brough, wagging an index finger into the air, thinking about the potential monetary reward for such an important probe.

Lifting up imaginary swords toward the ceiling, we shouted out our organization’s iconic literary motto, “All for one, and one for all,” which was now painted on the back wall of our clubhouse above the Ellwood City Wolverines logo.

Without even realizing it, these preteens were about to embark on their inaugural business venture.

Before delving into the various clues to solve the case of the missing teacup dog, why don’t we retrace our forensic steps back to the beginning of this mysterious little tale with the establishment of the sleuth squad.

Since the black-haired Italian was such a super sleuth at solving every single “Clue” for the classic murder mystery board game, these three musketeers decided to begin a crime solving business venture while chatting amongst themselves one morning during homeroom period.

Now all we need to do is find the perfect name!

“We can call it ‘The Townsend Agency,’” I blurted out, comparing our enterprise with that of one very popular television show. “Even though we’re not fresh out of the academy, we can take on the criminals just like Farrah Fawcett-Majors, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson on Charlie’s Angels; but the only difference is that our team of would-be private investigators will consist of three boys.”

And here I thought, you were suggesting we each put on a pair of hot pants and matching crop tops.

Hardy har-har!

“Let’s not forget,” noted the red-haired stripling with absolute certainty, pointing out a character switcheroo between seasons. “Farrah Fawcett-Majors — the now famous swimsuit pin-up — was replaced in Season Two by Cheryl Ladd, who just happened to portray her younger sister Kris Munroe.”

Not only do we not have a handler named Bosley, but we also definitely do not have a boss named Charlie to check in with us via an intercom telephone every time we get a new case.

How about “Godfather Crime Busters?”

That’s what I would call an oxymoron!

I’m pretty sure we want people to come to us for help, not run from us in fear.

I have the perfect solution — “Forensic Bloodhound Investigators,” or FBI for short.

We need a name that will let people know what we do — solve crimes.

No one will even know what those words mean.

By George, I think I’ve got it!

“What about Trinity Detective Agency?” I suggested grinning from ear to ear, giving my reasons for coming up with the exceptional choice. “Since we can see the church outside the barn door of our headquarters, it makes total sense; and trinity means three while detective agency is self-explanatory.”

It does have a certain ring to it.

As we sat there discussing the absolute best name for our private investigative firm, the Riverside administrator’s son was drawing up a sketch, which eventually became our flyers — three young sleuths, dressed in Sherlock Holmes paraphernalia, with the words “Trinity Detective Agency” written above, and “These sleuths will solve the crime” written below in block letters, along with the church parsonage telephone number and address.

Immediately after the top cop’s youngest son printed off a dozen flyers on the copy machine in his dad’s office down at the municipal building, we rode around the Northside neighborhood on our bikes posting the uniquely designed advertisements on every telephone pole in sight.

When the little black-haired lass — who was classmates with my younger sister Kathleen — came up to our command post, she dumped out the contents of her piggy bank on the coffee table; whereupon Robbie counted every single coin which added up to exactly $5.

“You’ve just bought yourself a trio of private eyes!” stated our self-appointed treasurer, giving the excited customer a handwritten receipt.

Straight away, these undercover operatives began knocking on every door within a three-block radius; after which they found the woman who gave safe harbor to the little cuddle bug as she planned to post her own flyers for anyone looking for a lost puppy.

In the end, we forfeited our fee and gave it back to one very grateful client, who in turn handed it to the nice lady for taking the time to make all those flyers, which were seen scattered about her dining room table.

While this talkative threesome sat in their base of operations the following day after school, they were reading over a couple of letters from prospective clients when there was a knock on the back entrance to the garage.

It’s a delivery driver from Johnny’s Pizza!

This pizza is from the Ellwood City Borough Chief of Police for solving your first case as private investigators with a heart.

“My dad’s one-of-a-kind,” announced our fearless leader, his face lighting up just thinking about the grand gesture. “When the career law enforcement officer discovered that we didn’t have the heart to charge the little girl for finding her little dog, he said he’d do something special for us.”

Shortly after taking the large pepperoni pizza up the painter’s ladder to our business headquarters, we each lifted a slice into the air and yelled out three cheers for the man of the hour — Police Chief Thomas “Tom” Magnifico.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.