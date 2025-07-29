The late, great Whitney Houston once sang, “I believe the children are our future.” Perhaps truer words were never spoken — or in this case, sung.

This issue of The Sampson Independent includes a profile on Marcus Graham, a Lakewood High School graduate and one-time basketball star who has returned to our county to help lead our children in both academics and athletics. Of course, he’s not the only one to return home to teach and/or coach. And now is as good a time as any to thank all of those who have answered the call to teach our young people, and to provide Sampson County and Clinton City schools students with the best education possible.

Clinton City Schools also has its Dark Horse Fellows program, which awards students who are going into the education field and are returning to the city to teach. The first of these fellows is scheduled to start this upcoming school year.

It takes a special person to be a teacher — one with more patience than we, as journalists, have, and one with a caring heart who truly wants to help others. There must be a passion for learning, since honestly, even teachers are always learning something new. They must, sadly, also often accept a salary that’s less than what they were hoping for, because let’s face it, no one becomes a teacher to get rich. It’s a calling, and one we’re thankful so many of our wonderful educators have listened to and embraced.

The fact that many of our teachers are hometown men and women is just icing on the cake.

It never fails that when any rural county talks economic development, one of the major concerns is that the young people who grew up here often leave and never come back. They want to work in larger cities with higher salaries and more opportunities. Who can blame them, really? And if they’re anything like we were at that age, they want to kiss their small town life goodbye and see the world. Absolutely nothing wrong with that. So when a homegrown teacher returns to educate children in their home county, it’s really something to celebrate. In fact, when any young person chooses a place like Sampson County to work and live, it’s a positive thing for all of us.

With school starting back in just three weeks, we hope our teachers and other educators have had a wonderful summer and are ready to get to work with the business of helping our children to grow and to learn. Even if you don’t have a child or grandchild in school, the work going on in classrooms across Sampson County is integral to our future. The parallels between good schools and a good economy are no coincidence. When people are looking to relocate for a new job, one of the main considerations is almost always the quality of the public school system.

It’s truly a special thing when a person has had such a positive experience growing up in Sampson County that they want to come back and return the favor to our children — to any occupation, really, but especially to our children.

Whitney’s “The Greatest Love of All” goes on to say, “Teach them well and let them lead the way/ Show them all the beauty they possess inside/ Give them a sense of pride to make it easier/Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be.”

Ditto.