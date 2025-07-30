Now that we’re a month past budget season, and the dust has presumably settled, it’s time to talk seriously about one of the near-casualties of the 2025-26 Sampson County budget — libraries. And to encourage patronage of those facilities so we don’t face a similar if not worse problem next year.

Thankfully, in the end, county commissioners agreed to add funding to keep the Garland library open, when plans had been for it to close completely. Thanks to the generous support of several individuals and businesses, and the outspokenness of Garland citizens, the library will remain open at least two days a week for the next year.

At the same time, the libraries in Roseboro and Newton Grove faced cuts as well, with both seeing their operations cut down to two days a week.

While the libraries were saved to loan out books another day, the fight isn’t completely over. There’s next year to think about. And it’s important to keep in mind that the reason the libraries were on the chopping block in the first place is the lack of patronage.

Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson had reported during budget preparations that only “six or seven” patrons visited the Garland library on a given day. “I would personally love to keep all the branches open,” Hudson told The Sampson Independent. “Libraries are not fee-supported, so we have to go by how those services are being used.”

The budget process this year was a tough one for Hudson and the county commissioners, and even with new County Manager Allen Vann now on board, there’s no guarantee the next budget planning cycle will be smooth sailing. There were plenty of cuts made, and while commissioners have promised no tax increases in 2026-27, they haven’t promised to continue breathing financial life into the libraries, particularly if patronage doesn’t show the need that was so vehemently preached by residents in those town and on these pages.

That’s where the community comes in. Without Sampson citizens utilizing their local library, how could they possibly survive? Even without charging for books or DVD rentals, libraries could still lose money. Think of a librarian sitting at her desk for an entire workday, with no patrons to serve. How could the county continue to justify the expense of her salary?

Citizens — adults and children, alike — need to read. And a library card is much cheaper than ordering books from Amazon or Barnes & Noble. There is no shortage of quality reading material at your local library. You just have to go and find it. You can disappear into a fantasy land, or read a well-known leader’s biography, a swoony romance, or a head-scratching mystery. The possibilities are endless, if you just open up a book.

And, of course, there’s not just books to read there. Libraries hold great value in a community, assisting in so many aspects of life and learning. They provide free access to resources like digital platforms and technology, promoting literacy, education and job skills and offering broad inclusiveness, not to mention resources that many young adults and senior citizens likely lack at their homes.

From books to databases, internet to children’s programs, and everything in between, like your local newspaper, a library is the go-to place for a community. Limiting or cutting off its access is like slamming the door shut on opportunities to grow both educationally and socially.

It’s summertime, for a few more weeks at least, so take your kids to the library and teach them the importance of reading. After all, if you don’t, who will? And if citizens continue to neglect their local libraries, those places of learning and literacy may not be there in the future.

We need libraries. And libraries need us.