Recently, I heard a preacher on TV encouraging his congregation about a subject he was excited about. While exhorting them to take a stand, he said, “The only thing you’re going to find in the middle of the road is something that has been run over!”

Yes, these days, if you are in the middle of the road, you often feel like roadkill. I know sometimes I do. There’s a left side of the road and there’s a right side of the road. And there are loud proponents on each side declaring that their way is the only correct way to go. More so, they are declaring the other side of the road leads to destruction. But there are deep ditches on both sides of that road.

Growing up, there were plenty of dirt roads down around Clement. And when you are a teenager, driving on them can be interesting. We had an old Ford Falcon station wagon that we used primarily to pick up farm help. The floorboard on the driver’s side was rusted out. (Like I said, it was old.) But it worked well enough for what we needed.

One day during the summer, after a rain storm, I was driving some help home. As we got onto the dirt road to their house, the car started sliding around. Okay, I may have helped it a little. (Remember, I was a teenager.) Suddenly, some mud from the road splashed through the hole in the floorboard onto my face. Distracted for a second, I looked up and I was heading for the ditch. I tried to turn it away, but it was too late.

We were stuck in the ditch. Fortunately, my Uncle Rudolph was nearby and brought his tractor by and pulled us out. I tried to explain what happened to him, but I don’t think he really bought my story. (Maybe it’s because he could see the swerving tire tracks from the car as it headed toward the ditch. Okay, maybe it was somewhat my fault.)

I should have been more careful while driving on a muddy dirt road, and paid more attention. I should have stayed away from the ditches, because sometimes the middle of the road is the best way to travel.

But that is not the belief these days, especially when it concerns our country and its future. If you appear to be middle of the road you are criticized. You have to be 100 percent left, or progressive, or you have to be 100 percent right, or MAGA (Make America Great Again). There can be little or no middle ground, because that would be a sign of weakness.

For example, the United States has always been a nation of immigrants. We should continue to be open to immigration. But we also should have secure borders, and immigration must be handled in a controlled manner. The current Trump Administration has done a good job of regaining control of our border. And it is important to remove those who came into this country illegally who are criminals, or are a drain to the economy.

But there are many, while they may not have come into the United States legally, who are law abiding and contributing to the economy. And, to be honest, most are doing jobs that are hard to fill, and that most of the rest of us no longer are willing to do. Because they came into this country illegally, these individuals should not be eligible for citizenship. But some sort of documentation that they could continue to stay in the U.S., as long as they continue to contribute, should be considered.

I know there are those who say that those who entered this country illegally should, with no exceptions, be deported back to their home country. And I also don’t like the idea of those who entered our country illegally being allowed to stay. But, while I am a conservative, I am a realist. For decades our government has failed to have a sensible immigration process, which has led to this problem. It is commendable that the border is now much better controlled. But workers to fill certain jobs are needed, and if the workers are not there, our economy will suffer.

A secure border is necessary. And a common sense way of allowing people who contribute to society, even though they may have come to the U.S. illegally, to possibly stay is needed. It sounds reasonable and middle of the road, and, of course, that makes it unacceptable in today’s divided climate.

Why? While many do have understandable beliefs, there’s also money to be made and personal agendas to be promoted by getting to the edge of those left and right ditches. So we argue back and forth which side of the road is the correct side to be traveling. But maybe we should be more concerned about the actual road itself, and the direction it is going.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].