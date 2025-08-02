With the deadline for filing for the Sampson County municipal election cycle having ended a few days ago, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage those who are running for a municipal office to seek that position with the intention to make our communities and county a better place. As a matter of fact, we should all express our appreciation to those individuals, our neighbors and friends, who want to lend their time and talent for the greater good of our community, as they pledge to seek ways to bridge the divides and work to unite us throughout the county.

As a result of this election cycle, it is my fervent hope that all the municipalities across Sampson County, including Newton Grove in the north, Turkey in the east, Autryville in the west, and Harrells in the south will put in place a leadership that works for everyone, a leadership that will promote change that benefits and grows our communities, while causing the quality of life to improve, with local resources being made to work for all.

In spite of so much that divides us as a nation, it’s time for the entirety of Sampson County to come together and work for our common good, while striving to become more inclusive and representative of the greater community. In moving forward, we must realize our destiny in one and the same.

All the municipalities in Sampson County deserve a collective leadership, one with different perspectives and that is serious about solving problems. That collective leadership should agree that everyone deserves a shot at earning a decent living, which would mean money in the hands of consumers, helping to grow the American middle class and the economy from the bottom up, not the top down.

Additionally, that same collective leadership would keep in mind the fact that human dignity should be at the center of all we do and have an expectation of bringing the American Dream back in the reach of more Americans.

Just as importantly, the collective county leadership should be on board with reality, putting the welfare of the people and the common good of the entire county over partisan wrangling, creating opportunity for all, while continuing in our pursuit “to equal the playing field.” We must remain engaged in making things better, fighting to help fulfill America’s promise of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” while making America a place where everyone fits in or should be allowed to.

Speaking to all the leadership throughout the municipalities in Sampson County, present and future, we can and we must use our great potential, and it starts with being more caring and supportive of each other, and challenging each other to become better, realizing we are stronger together.

We owe ourselves a greater appreciation of the diverse efforts it takes in producing Sampson County’s prosperity. We all play a part.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.