Seven Minutes in Heaven!

That’s what this mild-mannered seventh grader thought he was playing when a bunch of giddy girls shoved him into a darkened bathroom with “that special someone” during a weekend youth retreat in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Of course, this particular version of the kissing game involved neither a bottle nor a closet.

In fact, I’m not exactly sure how I even became the next lucky contestant to enter the makeshift wardrobe with the “purported girl of my dreams,” especially since I was literally pulled in from off the street.

It reminds me of the movie “Roman Holiday,” where two strangers — portrayed by Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn — meet and fall in love amidst the enchanting backdrop of Rome.

If only this chance meeting had been just as romantic as the one depicted on the silver screen, I could’ve spared myself the heartaches of being a “teenage love machine” and headed straight to the altar at the world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And maybe, we could’ve even had a real-life Elvis impersonator perform our marriage vows.

That would’ve been the bee’s knees!

However, that little fantasy went out the window when I thought these lips were about to touch those of the “prettiest girl” in the northwestern part of the Keystone State.

Upon hearing a mysterious stranger with a rather familiar husky voice, I quickly flipped on the light switch behind me — only to find Dirk Arkwright gently caressing my face as he leaned in for a smooch.

Jumping Jehoshaphat!

Before delving any deeper into the tangled web my fellow Royal Rangers Trailblazer and I were weaving in a roadside travel lodge lavatory, I think it would behoove us to turn back my trusty wristwatch just a smidgen and take a good hard look at how this extraordinary predicament began.

Our entire youth group — along with my folks and a couple of other responsible chaperones — were attending the annual Pennsylvania-Delaware District Youth Convention in the chocolate capital of the United States on Easter weekend.

Following a full day of activities at the celebrated hockey arena, home of the Hershey Bears, my partner-in-crime and I were looking forward to heading back to the motor inn; because we’d heard through the grapevine that our shared crush —Vonda Weir — had a desire to lock lips with one of us.

Unfortunately, the two of us each thought we were the “one lucky fella,” since our egos were as high as a skyscraper. So when the ninth grader ducked his head while sneaking past my parents’ motel room, I followed suit.

Immediately after arriving at the preordained room within seconds of one another, our female counterparts pushed the avid hunter — and then me — into the pitch-black water closet, neither of us realizing the other was present.

“I’ve been anticipating this moment for quite some time,” stated a mysterious stranger with a rather familiar husky voice in the darkness.

“Excusez-moi?” I stammered, while expeditiously shedding some light on the prickly situation.

Once our eyes adapted to the brightness of the overhead light, we both looked like deer in headlights.

“What are you doing in here?” quizzed both of us simultaneously as Dirk quickly withdrew his palm from my flushed cheek and backed up into the porcelain throne.

Jinx, you owe me a Coke!

“This is no time for fun and games, Spaghetti Head,” snapped the Riverside high schooler, eyes as big as saucers, placing both hands on my shoulders to look me square in the face. “You realize if you hadn’t turned on the light when you did, I would’ve kissed you on the lips — and all you can do is make a joke about it.”

“If you had kissed me, I would’ve tossed my cookies directly into your mouth,” I proclaimed, putting an index finger to my open mouth.

We’ve both been duped!

Just beyond the bathroom door, you could hear a pin drop as the eavesdropping teenyboppers hung on to our every word, as if it were a dramatic scene from one of the many daytime soap operas. Then, they burst into a fit of laughter upon our realization of the gravity of the moment.

“Jiminy Christmas,” exclaimed the high school freshman, before making air quotes with his fingers to highlight key points of a rattled discourse. “Now the whole world’s going to know about our ‘supposed’ intimate bathroom rendezvous, since all the girls from the church youth group are listening to this ‘so-called’ private conversation.”

“What am I ‘supposed’ to do about it?” I asked in response, with my own set of air quotes.

“Absolutely nothing,” quipped the high school track star, thinking on his feet prior to making a speedy exit from the girls’ boudoir. “But if we don’t get the heck out of here on the double, our collective goose is going to be cooked when your father does a surprise bed check — because I’m quite sure the girls’ outburst woke him from his slumber.”

Shortly after making our narrow escape to numerous embarrassing catcalls from the giggling young ladies, the blond-haired minister stepped from his sleeping quarters a few yards away and questioned us as to why we were roaming around outside.

“You gave us a start, Pastor Price,” declared the sly trickster, placing a hand to his heart after pulling an ice bucket from behind his back like a seasoned magician. “Marcus Welby, M.D. and I were in the process of going back to our room after retrieving some much-needed ice from the machine around the corner by the motel office.”

“I’ll let you boys off with a warning this time,” promised Dad, walking toward the girls’ interconnecting rooms in his bathrobe and slippers. “But you two night owls need to skedaddle while I check on the girls to see what all the commotion is about — because seven o’clock in the morning comes awfully early.”

“Where’d you get that ice bucket?” I queried, glancing up at my self-appointed guardian angel with a quizzical look.

“I snatched it out of the girls’ bathroom upon leaving,” explained the clever genius, wrapping an arm around me as we slipped back into our motel room. “Since we made a clean getaway, we were thankfully spared a stern lecture from the man of the cloth—so it looks like we’re going to have the last laugh.”

Not only will the girls get a severe tongue-lashing from the preacher, but they also no longer have this handy ice bucket.

