At any given time, there are numerous ways to give back to your community, whether through donating to the animal shelter, a fundraiser for a person battling cancer, or tithing at your house of worship. But the United Way and Smithfield have joined together for a unique charitable opportunity — a suitcase drive for children.

Yes, next Saturday, Aug. 16, the community is invited to drop off new or gently used luggage, and backpacks, at Smithfield’s location at 424 E. Railroad St. in Clinton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The suitcases will be delivered to children at Falcon Children’s Home, and if there is an overflow of donated luggage, to the Sampson County Department of Social Services.

The idea was proposed by a United Way board member who is also an employee at Smithfield. And a wonderful idea it is.

Too many children are uprooted from their homes, either due to going into foster care or unstable living conditions, and are forced to carry their belongings in trash bags or by some other undignified means. The United Way and Smithfield are hoping to bring these children’s sense of dignity back to them by providing luggage, something the average person maybe takes for granted.

“We want every child to feel proud of what they receive,” said Linda Jewell Carr, executive director of the United Way of Sampson County. “That means giving with care and respect.”

These children go through enough already with whatever hazardous living situation they might be in, and having a way to carry their belongings conveniently could go a long way toward improving their self-esteem and their feelings of worth.

“When a child receives a suitcase of their own, it sends a message that someone cares,” Carr stated. “It says: you matter. You’re not alone. You deserve better.”

While everyone cannot be a foster parent or give monetarily to children’s causes, this suitcase drive offers a way to truly make a difference in a child’s life. Sure, when you think of supporting needy children, luggage may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but when you truly think about how this donation could be used, it makes sense. That old suitcase that you no longer use, but is in pristine condition, could be a lifesaver for a child who’s unexpectedly thrust into a desperate situation. They could be given minutes to vacate the only home they’ve known, and not having to worry about how to take all their belongings with them would make such a meaningful difference.

We applaud the United Way and Smithfield for this ingenious and thoughtful idea. And we urge you to give if you can.

Put yourselves in the position of these children, and think about how much it would mean to you if you were in their situation. It is something you don’t give a second thought to, but could mean everything to someone else.

If you can’t make it to the drive on Aug. 16, please contact Carr at [email protected] or 910-990-7091, or Patricia Herring at [email protected] or 910-592-2104, ext. 2234 to make alternative arrangements for drop-off of your donation.