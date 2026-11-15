ResponseuniquelyPrestage

When it comes to community partners, no one does it better than Prestage Farms, the family behind the name and the employees who make it strong.

It’s true in every sense, too. From a playground built at Union Elementary back in the 1990s to an auditorium at Clinton High School, and dozens of other worthwhile causes in between, the Prestages and the company they built have taken ownership in this community and put stewardship behind it.

Notable of late are actions that, once again, put them out in front of the pack.

Last Friday, Nov. 6, a Prestage truck hauling live hogs overturned on Southeast Bouleavard near Burger King, with many of the animals being dumped into the roadway and then scurrying off in every direction.

Within minutes of the accident being reported, Prestage team members from multiple departments were on the scene, including Vanna Prestage Johnson, general counsel and communications director.

Johnson and other Prestage staff worked quickly to help reload hogs, bring drinks for those working, and assist in any other way needed.

“Our team got there quickly and immediately jumped into action to get it cleaned up,” Johnson said of the effort. “They are all highly trained to respond to emergencies like this one, and their dedication to this company and the welfare of our animals was on full display Friday. Our family continues to be in awe of each of them and the work ethics they bring to our company.”

We, too, are in awe of the Prestage team and their work ethic, just as we remain appreciative of the Prestage family for always showing up and helping the community, no matter the situation.

It is not every day you see the kind of team work that we watched on Nov. 6, especially during a traffic accident on rain-soaked roadways, with live animals scurrying about. Yet that’s exactly what happened. It wasn’t an exception to the rule either, it was standard Prestage operation.

On Nov. 6, the P team was present, hard at work and taking ownership, doing their utmost to be the very best stewards they could be.

Mayor Lew Starling called their actions “the best of the best,” and we would wholeheartedly concur.

Johnson, granddaughter of company founder Bill Prestage and among the third generation of family leadership, impressed us greatly with her handling of the situation as did the employees on hand to make what could have been a precarious situation a whole lot more manageable.

Their help, coupled with the always capable assistance of our police and firefighters, resolved the situation in a far more expedient manner than most similar situations, particularly given the rain-slicked roads and less-than-favorable weather conditions.

Bill Prestage would have been proud of the way Johnson and the P team handled the situation, as are we. It was a job well done, and an effort greatly appreciated by this paper and the city and its workers, too.

We have used this page on more than one occasion to call attention to the countless spills that have occurred on our roadways in the last few years, spills that have included waste, body parts and, in some cases, dead, bloated animals strewn across the roadway. In most of those cases, these are third party drivers working for subsidiaries of larger corporations. Those spills are often avoidable, and those responsible should be made to pay for the problems such situations cause.

The Nov. 6 accident was unavoidable; and the live hogs loose on the highway an unfortunate byproduct of the accident.

And the response by the Prestage team was a classic example of a family and a company that goes above and beyond to not only be good corporate citizens and community partners but true stewards of the environment and the place in which they call home.

Sampson is fortunate to have a company like Prestage in its midst for many reasons. The Nov. 6 response just adds an exclamation point to an over 40-year commitment Bill and Marsha Prestage made to this community, one the generations coming after are genuinely working to carry forward.