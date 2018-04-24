The New Year’s Eve determinator

Holding a gun close to my pounding chest, I stood with a strained back against the refrigerator in the darkened kitchen. I was barely breathing as sweat beaded across my furrowed brow.

I took my left hand off the barrel of the firearm and motioned for my wife Sharon to lower herself behind the breakfast bar on the opposite end of the room so she would be out of sight when the intruders entered the area.

Waiting for the perpetrators as they rounded the corner to the dining room, I didn’t want to give up my location before I came out firing in the adrenaline-charged situation.

Two shadows crossed the wall next to the china hutch as light from the full moon streaked through the windows on the double doors leading out to a covered porch. Straining to hear their whispering voices, one of the shadows disappeared back into the game room at the front of the house as the floor creaked with each deliberate footstep.

With reflexes like a cat, my wife quickly and quietly moved next to the passageway leading into the foyer for a surprise attack with her own weapon in hand.

It was New Year’s Eve 2009 and Sharon and I had decided to spend it with her nephew Justin and his best friend John Thomas (J.T.) while Justin’s parents and sister were out for the evening attending their own end of year festivities.

When it came to looking for something fun to do, Sharon and I never had far to go when it came to those two college boys. They always knew how to turn what would have otherwise been a long drawn out night into an extraordinary evening.

After the pair came downstairs from Justin’s bedroom, giggling like a couple of school girls, and laid the laser guns with matching strap-on vests on the kitchen table, I was a bit skeptical. How was I going to do this with my wheeled-walker?

Since the rollator was relatively new to me — I had only had it for the past six months, I still went around the house without it when Sharon wasn’t looking.

Fact is, the stupid thing caused me to fall more than it helped me to stay vertical. It was a result of my clumsiness and rushing around like a chicken with my head chopped off. I was always smacking it into objects, which caused me to lose my balance and go flying backwards.

But this was one time I wasn’t going to let my walker get the best of me. I promptly placed the bulky contraption in the corner and strapped on a vest before grabbing my own laser gun from the pile.

When Justin put Sharon and me on the same team, the competitive, habitual cheater thought he was being pretty savvy. Well… I was determined to beat the little weasel at his own game.

My nephew and his cohort, thought I would be an easy target crawling around the floor unable to defend myself. Let me tell you something, they got more than they bargained for and then some. Sharon and I were up, four to zip. With one more hit apiece … those two hooligans would be toast.

Fear gripped my heart as the time was at hand to make my next move and blow these two goofballs into the night sky. I did a somersault into the dining room firing my laser gun as J.T. backed into a chair nearly falling over it.

Screams could be heard coming from the foyer as Sharon surprised her nephew by firing a few rounds from her own laser weapon nearly hitting the 20-yer-old square in the middle of his strapped on laser tag vest.

The two friends collided with one another in the game room as they attempted to flee the onslaught of our high-powered artillery. From the sounds of it, at least one of their guns was recharging, rendering the firearm useless. It was the perfect time to hit them with our fully charged arsenal and end this little skirmish.

Unbeknownst to me, Sharon had been hit by Justin’s laser gun three times. She was lying on the floor in the foyer pretending to be dead. So, not realizing it, the victory for this hard fought battle was up to me and me alone.

I peered my head into the game room as J.T. fired off a round in my direction. I quickly ducked back into the dining room briefly before charging the tall, lanky young man, hitting him square in the vest for a third straight time ending his short life as he fell to the floor in a dramatic effort to play dead.

Justin dashed from the room, through the foyer, and up the stairs. Flinging myself forward, I slid across the hardwood floor and landed underneath the pool table waiting for my nemesis to return.

In the quietness, I could hear my nephew’s footsteps as he crept back down the stairs and into the foyer. As he stood next to the front door, I lined up the perfect shot. He never saw it coming. Zap!!! Zap!!! Kaboom!!! He fell to the floor like a rag doll.

I crawled out from my makeshift dugout and raised my clenched fists in triumph. To the victor belong the spoils. Put that in your pipe and smoke it! Never underestimate the Determinator!!!

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

