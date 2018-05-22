Spending the day with my broski

Mark S. Price - Mark S. Price -

Cloud nine! That’s where my head was when my friend and workout partner Adam Sutphin asked me to come and spend the day with him at his small apartment in Angier.

It’s amazing to think about the transformation of our friendship, from professional to close personal friend and workout partner.

Our common interest in weight training was the springboard for that newly formed relationship we have cultivated since I last left his office over two years ago.

I knew the main emphasis for our “play date” was more of a focus on work than recreational activities but I also knew that once our labor was done, it was time to put a little mud on the tires.

Adam’s been working on a “four-week fit challenge,” complete with four-week cutting edge training program, seven-step transformation jumpstart guide, 24/7 access to personal training app, quick start nutrition guide, sample meal plan template, calorie calculator and private accountability group — all for FREE!!!

But due to my background as a former school teacher, business owner and newspaper reporter/publisher, I was the one who came to mind when he needed some technical help.

I was thrilled when he reached out to me. Adam is so passionate about being physically fit and “if you get your fitness and nutrition right, you will be better off in life — period.”

I didn’t mind the work at all. In fact, I relished the idea of editing, organizing, arranging and formatting documents.

Finally after four and a half hours of working me like a horse, Adam and I set our work aside to “party like it’s 1999.” The first thing on our minds was to fill our empty stomachs. I hadn’t really eaten since breakfast and the noises coming from my tummy were saying, “Feed me!!!”

Adam trusted me to get behind the wheel of my white CRZ Honda 2-door hatchback sports car and drive us to Longhorn Steakhouse in Garner. We’re still alive; so you know I got us there in one piece.

It was almost 7:30 p.m. and the parking lot was jammed packed. I thought, “You can’t be serious.” Was the whole town here or what? Then Adam spotted a space that someone just pulled out from and I darted into it.

When we got inside, the hostess informed us it was going to be an hour and a half wait. “No way?” I was ready to kill the fatted calf and eat him raw, right then and there.

Adam suggested we go over to the bar. At first we didn’t see any empty spots and stood at the end of the bar where there was a lower counter. I pulled my walker up to it and sat down. Adam said, “Well isn’t that nice, you have a table and a chair.”

That’s when I spotted two empty chairs. I thought Adam isn’t the only one with a keen eye. We ran like the wind to nab those seats. OK, fine. Adam ran like the wind while I pedaled my walker as fast as it would take me.

Debating on an appetizer, we decided on the Wild West Shrimp. Just as we said it aloud, a waitress brought it. Talk about service with a smile. Psych! It was for the couple next to us. It had hot peppers on it, which made me nervous because I don’t like spicy food. I asked the guy sitting next to me if the shrimp was normal or hot. He said they were “typical shrimp.”

So it was a done deal. When our platter arrived, my neighbor said he lied — the shrimp was hot. I just looked at him and said, “What?!” He burst out laughing and said he was only kidding.

Funny guy! Because I was ready to pop him one but good.

After we finished our meal and were on our way out to the car, Adam shocked me by saying he wanted to go to see a movie — The Black Panther.

I was like, “Shut up! I’ve been wanting to see that; but no one would go with me.”

We went to see the 3D version, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Just as we walked into the theater, the previews were starting. It’s a good thing we ate our meal at the bar, which was actually a first for me.

I love a good action flick. And this was one of the best. The fight sequences and the car chase was the most phenomenal part of the movie. But even still, the motion picture as a whole was excellent with a great story line.

Yes, it had been a good day indeed.

Friendships are special. Cherish them like I do mine with Adam.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

