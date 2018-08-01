Send in those Bright Ideas

It pays to have a Bright Idea. Don’t believe it, ask teachers across North Carolina and in particular in Sampson and Duplin counties who have, by virtue of their ideas, been awarded thousands of dollars over the years to beef up learning in their classrooms.

And we all have the state’s electric membership cooperatives — in our case South River Electric and Four County (in Duplin Tri-County) — to thank for making the financial windfalls possible.

Statewide, cooperatives annually fund over $530,000 in grants that are awarded to teachers in K-12 classrooms, allowing them to purchase kits and technology that makes learning more interesting and engaging.

Since it’s inception, the Bright Ideas Grant program has funded $11.5 million in grants and has touched the lives of 2.2 million of the state’s students, an extraordinary feat.

But what’s best about it all is that the program continues. And we urge our teachers to begin thinking now about the ideas they will turn into cash for their classrooms this year.

With school’s beginning now just around the corner, teachers must soon turn from summer fun to thoughts of classroom engagement. We hope one of those thoughts will be to apply for a Bright Ideas grant. Final application deadline is Sept. 19.

We encourage our teachers across Sampson and Duplin counties to make those requests. Our students are worth the effort.