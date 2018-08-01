Senior center the work of many in Roseboro

You have to hand it to the town of Roseboro and its citizens for always being willing to put their best foot forward, doing things that will benefit its citizens while, at the same time, promoting the western Sampson County town.

Take the recent opening of the new Roseboro Senior Center as an example.

Keeping a senior center has long been an issue for the town and its seniors. It’s not been for lack of enthusiasm or need of such a facility, but more because of timing, finances, property woes and structural needs.

Last week, Roseboro seniors and town officials were able to put those hurdles behind them, though, as they cut the ribbon on a new facility, located at 206 NE Railroad St. That move comes thanks to many individuals and groups, including the Sampson County Department of Aging, town officials, resident Gilbert Owen and determined seniors who have wanted a place to come together, enjoy a meal, fellowship and engage in activities that will benefit older adults.

It was teamwork that made last week’s event possible and paved the way for what will now be a full-fledged center, much like the one in Garland, with additional hours and ramped up activities, making it far more than just a nutrition site.

Roseboro’s senior population deserves the broadened base of activity the new facility will offer. By virtue of the classes, trips, guest speakers and other activities, the town’s older citizens will have their days filled if they so choose, preventing many of them from spending hours alone, cooped up in their homes with little to no entertainment or physical activity.

Beginning this week, the center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. While statistics show that some 30 seniors have taken part in activities offered through the years, we hope the expanded hours and increased activities will draw more attendees.

It should, given the interest and now the excitement over a plan come to fruition.

As Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler said last week, “sometimes it take a while for things to come, but it’s wonderful to see that this is finally come to fruition.”

We couldn’t agree more, and we applaud all those who made it happen.