Raising walls, helping others

“For a community to be whole and healthy, it must be based on people’s love and concern for each other.” Those words, spoken by Millard Fuller, founder of Habitat for Humanity, always ring true, but never more so than during the volunteer efforts that will get under way here in Sampson County on Sept. 14.

On that day, a “Home for Good” wall raising will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 400 Williams St. in Clinton, where, we hope, community members, church folk and business leaders will come together to make the dream of owning a home a reality for Jeremy and Mandy Davis and their four children.

That’s what Habitat for Humanity is all about, ensuring that everyone has a decent place to live.

According to its official website, Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. The organization works toward its vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

While Sampson had its own Habitat organization back in the early 1990s, that group disbanded after building several homes in and around our county. Thankfully, the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity took on the role a couple years back, incorporating Sampson into its fold, thus helping local residents.

The Davis family will be the first recipients of a home in Sampson thanks to the FAHFH and the volunteer efforts of open-hearted residents willing to help make the dreams of other people come true.

Those who take part in the Sept. 14 wall raising will be participating in something special, something, quite frankly, that is life-changing, not only for the recipients of the home but for each person helping make home ownership possible for others in their community who have only hoped something this special would one day happen.

During the course of the Sept. 14 celebration, volunteers will assist in raising the walls for the soon-to-be completed home, all with the help of skilled framers and contractors there to put the finishing touches on the house.

Perhaps most unique about the Habitat home is the sweat equity that the owners, themselves, must put into the construction.

The Davis family will have shirtsleeves rolled up and will work alongside volunteers and construction personnel, giving them unique ownership in the house that will soon become their home.

It is one of the many reasons Habitat for Humanity homes are so special.

Another is the partnerships formed within the community, not only with those willing to volunteer but also with businesses, like the State Employees Credit Union Foundation, which go the extra mile to make affordable housing possible.

The SECU Foundation and Habitat formed a formal agreement for an initiative to expand affordable housing through the state, investing up to $10 million for three years to build or renovate a home in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

That is an amazing partnership that will do exactly what Habitat’s mission is.

The Davis family is fortunate to be a part of this wonderful organization’s plan, and volunteers who will join them on Sept. 14 will be afforded an opportunity like very few others.

We hope you’ll participate in the wall raising. It’s a sure bet you will be glad you did.