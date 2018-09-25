Investigate and let the truth fall where it may

President Donald Trump may be right that not one, but two, sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “totally political.” Then again he could be very wrong.

That is why we believe it’s important to have FBI investigators, and not senators playing the role of Inspector Clouseaus, conduct probes into allegations leveled by first Christine Blasey Ford and now Colorado resident Deborah Ramirez.

We would think Kavanaugh, himself, would want these probes. If he is innocent, as he maintains, such an investigation would clear his name once and for all and prevent his nomination from being tainted by what could be nothing more than the sick road we often find our politics traveling these days.

Right now, it’s all assumption. And the American people deserve answers before a Supreme Court justice is sworn into an office he will hold for a lifetime.

Ford and Ramirez could be telling the truth, and they have every right to be heard on the very serious allegations they have leveled against Kavanaugh. Ford claims the judicial nominee assaulted her in high school, covering her mouth and trying to remove her clothes during a drunken party. Ramirez alleges that while students at Yale, Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.

It is a classic he-said, she-said scenario.

But the truth — not a Republican truth nor a Democrat truth — should be found and revealed, no matter who it exposes along the way. We should all want that, even if it means delaying Kavanaugh’s appointment a little while longer.

The rush to appoint is purely political. Of that we are certain. Republicans want to ensure a conservative is placed on the bench and they don’t want these allegations, true or not, to stop that forward movement. While we understand their end game, sometimes one has to step back and allow right to step in. If they are so confident in their nominee and the process, they should have faith that right will, indeed, prevail and prevail in their favor.

Democrats, on the other hand, want to foot-drag. It’s not so much that they, as a group, care about the women making these allegations; they simply want the process slowed, hopeful that doing so will upend the appointment and pave the way for a different nominee. They, too, should look for right and truth, and for the right reasons.

When one clears away all the political dust kicked up by both parties in an attempt to blind the American people to the truth, what we have are two women who have made serious accusations against a man who could possibly hold one of the highest offices in the land.

If it were our daughters making these charges, wouldn’t we want someone to look into the matter? If it was our son being charged, wouldn’t we want a probe? We would certainly hope so.

What’s more, if it were someone living on Main Street USA, those charges would be investigated. And well they should.

Kavanaugh should be no different.

Our politicians have long sense given up doing what is right to do what is in their political best interest. But Americans haven’t. We should demand politicians investigate, letting the truth fall where it may.

Less is an injustice to everyone.