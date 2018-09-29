Flake makes the right move

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is to be commended for standing out among his colleagues, voting for advancing Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate only if the FBI were to investigate the allegations against the judge.

It was a bold move for Flake, a moderate Republican facing certain chastisement from a party bent on ram-rodding the nomination through without a probe we have said all along everyone, including Kavanaugh, should want to remove the taint now surrounding the appointment and the process.

It’s not that we aren’t in favor of Kavanaugh’s appointment; it’s that we believe politics should be set aside so right can prevail. And right can win out only if a thorough investigation of the charges against Kavanaugh is done. It could be that he is completely vindicated. If he is innocent, his good name should not be tarnished by a falsehood.

On the other hand, if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is in the right, then we should know that, too, as should senators who need to be armed with all the facts before deciding whether Kavanaugh should get the appointment.

He, senators supporting him and President Trump are wrong to let mid-term elections get in the way of finding the truth. And Americans, whether Democrat, Republican Independent or a non-voter, should want the truth.

Flake apparently does. We can only hope his colleagues will honor his request for a one-week investigation that can make all the difference in the world.