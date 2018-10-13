Where you are standing

Mac McPhail -

“When you change news channels, you change worldviews.”

That was the first line from a devotion I read one morning a week ago. It was the day before the U.S. Senate voted to place Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. (You may have heard or read something about it the past few weeks.) I don’t how recent the devotion was prepared, but I do know the past few weeks have shown that the sentence could not have been more accurate.

It seemed like each time you changed news channels that you were in a different world. One network almost completely opposed the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh, stating their reasons, while almost never presenting the other side of the argument. Another news network presented a completely different narrative, strongly supporting Judge Kavanaugh, with their reasons.

Everybody was talking, mainly arguing, about the same event. Everyone had access to the same information, if they wanted it. Then why did seemingly intelligent people come up with such different interpretations of the Kavanaugh hearings? It’s because the competing worldviews are so different.

Throughout the Kavanaugh confirmation process, there was a lot of opinion and expression of feelings, but not much conversation about facts. What little reporting of the facts tended to be those that coincided with the particular worldview of the network doing the reporting. And that’s sad, because a worldview should have a foundation based on facts.

Worldview can be defined as “a comprehensive conception or image of the universe and of humanity’s relation to it.” In other words, your worldview is how you see the world, and how the way you see it affects your thoughts, feelings and actions. The Urban Dictionary states that “you use your worldview everyday whether you know it or not. It is why people act the way they act.”

What determines a person’s worldview? If you are standing deep down in a valley, you have one view. But if you are high on a mountain, you have another view of the world. And, likewise, a person’s worldview depends on where they are standing.

The view from a 64 year old guy from rural Sampson County (I think I know that person pretty well.) will probably be much different than that of a twenty-four year old Millennial working in high tech in Los Angeles. We both will probably interpret the exact same situation in a completely different manner. We will probably look at a different set of facts coming from different sources, and may end up with completely different conclusions concerning the situation.

Well then, who’s right and who’s wrong? Concerning the Kavanaugh confirmation and all that it involves, I don’t know. I don’t have all the facts. I may have an opinion, but to be honest, I don’t know the truth.

In a world where politicians and the media are trying to persuade you toward their worldview, the truth is often hard to find. So I must be careful to try to discern truth. And to have a proper worldview, truth needs to be a reality in all areas of my life, not just politics. By the way, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” (John 14:6) Maybe that’s a good starting point in the search for truth.

In this world that seems to be often dominated by feelings and opinion, there are still a couple of facts that can’t be denied. First, elections have consequences. So, think about that when, or if, you vote in the coming weeks. Second, even though elections are important, no matter what happens in the political world, your life goes on. And you can determine your life’s direction and future much more than anyone, or any political group, coming out of Washington. And, from what we have seen lately, we all should be thankful for that.

Mac McPhail https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_general-pics-025-1.jpg Mac McPhail

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]