Please vote; it matters

Registered voters in Sampson now have an opportunity to make all-important decisions in myriad local and state races, with the opening of early voting Wednesday.

With this all-important election slated for Nov. 6, this gives eligible residents here ample opportunity to research candidates running for elected office in their area and cast an informed vote, either during the designated early voting period or on Election Day itself.

Just as importantly before casting a ballot this election, we hope voters take a serious look at the six proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution before simply saying yea or nay. A proposal will become law if a majority of voters support it, and there is already quite a bit of contention over them, including the fact that judges and every former living N.C. governor has opposed them.

Study what the amendments really say and don’t allow party leaders, whether Democrat or Republican, to sway your own common sense approach to making decisions. In other words, don’t let someone else decide for you — decide for yourselves.

That is true of the candidates you might choose as well. Find out who the candidates really are, what they support and how their stance will impact this county, state and nation. Take a look at our recent question-and-answer interviews with candidates to help you make informed decisions. And again, decide on your own, without the bias of party.

These are all pivotal races that will have lasting impacts on our county, our state and our nation, making it even more critical that we, as citizens of this great nation, carry out our responsibility.

All those races, and others, can either be decided by a few people willing to take the time to vote early or on Nov. 6, or those races can be decided by a concerned constituency determined to come out and do their civic duty. Either way, the election will be held, and offices will be filled, but ideally we hope they are filled because a large percentage of residents have taken much-needed interest in who will be making decisions for us.

That’s why we have always supported early voting and encouraged residents to take part in the window of opportunity extended to give individuals both a choice of when to vote and plenty of time to cast a ballot, days before the actual Nov. 6 election.

This year, the early voting period will run through Saturday, Nov. 3, at three sites — the main Board of Elections site, 120 County Complex Road, Building F; Garland Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., Garland; and Newton Grove Fire Department, 313 Weeks St., Newton Grove. Hours will be 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the final weekday being Nov. 2. Weekend hours are Oct. 20 and Oct. 28, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on the final Saturday, Nov. 3.

For more information about voter registration online, visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe.

In truth, every vote matters, and every vote makes a mark on the cities and towns where leaders are being chosen.

Wouldn’t you rather have an active voice in that process than a passive one brought on by the choice not to vote? We hope you say yes to be an active part of the electoral process, choosing to vote early or on Nov. 6.

The difference you can make is palpable. Please make it.