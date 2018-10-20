Prayers for Trooper Conner’s family, friends

We usually reserve this Opinion space to offer views on a variety of local, state and national subjects, doing our part to provoke thought and encourage free-thinking. On more and more occasions, we have also used this space to talk about morals, faith and a need to return to a way of life where those things are a priority.

Today we are using this space to encourage prayer to whatever higher power one might call on — prayer for the family and friends of a N.C. Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed earlier this week while conducting a traffic stop in Columbus County.

They need our prayers and our support as they try to wrap their minds and their hearts, around the unthinkable — losing a husband, father, son, colleague and friend at such a young age, in such a violent way.

It was a senseless tragedy that reminds us firstly how fragile and short life is; secondly how dangerous a law enforcement officer’s job really is; and thirdly just how violent our society has become, where too many people shoot first and ask questions later, with no sense of the value a human life holds.

Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said a few years back that “police officers put the badge on every morning, not knowing for sure if they’ll come home at night to take it off.”

Such was the case earlier this week when N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Keven Conner left his family and the comforts of his home to do the job he loved as a law enforcement officer, a man sworn to protect the public, a hero who loved life and community and worked every day to make his home the best it could be.

On routine patrol, Conner stopped a speeding GMC pickup around 12:15 a.m. on U.S. 701 south of Whiteville. The truck pulled over near the intersection and Conner approached to get, what we assume would have been the driver’s license and registration, as is typical with any such stop.

It was then that someone (later identified as Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis) inside the vehicle fired multiple shots, striking the unsuspecting trooper at least twice — once in the face and once in the torso — before fleeing the scene, presumably leaving the officer for dead.

It was a Good Samaritan who happened upon the wounded trooper about an hour later and called 911, but it was too late. The 11-year Patrol veteran and father of two small children was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement officers seldom get the respect they deserve for doing jobs that put them in the line of fire each and every time they put on the badge and uniform. We take them for granted or, sadly, we carve out a prejudice based on the few bad apples we read or hear about on the news. Yes there have been terrible incidences where police have been on the gun-side of violence, where the shedding of blood should not have happened. We do not condone those actions from law enforcement any more than we would condone violent or immoral actions from teachers, clergy, journalists, politicians or the neighbor down the street.

But lumping the few bad officers with all the men and women who protect us day and night, risk their lives for us and keep the peace is mindless child’s play and unacceptable in a society as great as the one we live in here in America.

Our heroes, as writer Sydney Sheldon so aptly put it, are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place: our law enforcement officers, our firefighters, our first responders and our soldiers.

Conner and his colleagues across this great nation put their lives on the line for us every single day. “They’ve got a tough job to do to maintain public safety and hold accountable those who break the law,” said President Barack Obama during his tenure in office.

They need our prayers daily for safety from those who would do them harm, and Conner’s family will need our prayers today, tomorrow and well into the future.

We ask God to hold them firmly in the palm of his hand, and we pray for our society, that God will lead us to answers for the problems in our world that make individuals turn to murder as an answer for any problem.