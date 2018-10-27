Mac McPhail -

Why are those people saying such bad things about each other? One TV commercial says the opposing Congressional candidate is “out of touch with our values.” These days I’m not sure what those “values” actually are. Then another commercial says that a candidate for Congress is “shady,” whatever that means. They want you to not vote for the other candidate for a simple reason; they want to end up where the rich folks live.

Do you know where the rich folks live? That one percent the candidates and the media always target with disdain. Is it in the Houston or Dallas area with all those evil oil executives? No. Is it in the Silicon Valley around San Francisco with those high tech wizards? No, again. How about New York? Those Wall Street hedge fund guys did make millions while wrecking the American economy. There are plenty of rich people around those cities, but the number one area may surprise you.

An article by Kali Geldis in “Main Street” listed the fifteen richest counties in the United States. It was based on the median household income from the most recent Census Bureau data from 2010. The national average for median household income is $49,445.00. The average for these fifteen counties is about double that figure. No, Sampson County is not one of them.

So where are the counties located? Not surprisingly, a couple of the counties are near New York City. But ten of the richest counties are located within an approximate fifty mile radius of one city. Not New York, not Houston or Dallas, Chicago or Los Angeles. Where do the rich folks live? Near Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.? I thought that was where all those folks who were sacrificing for “public service” live. You know, the ones who are looking out for you and me. But here are the facts per the Census Bureau. Ten of the richest counties in the United States, based on median household income, are in the Washington, D.C., area. Five of the counties are in northern Virginia and five are in Maryland.

Number one on the list is Loudoun County in Virginia, where the median household income is $119,540. Remember the national average is $49,445. Bordering Washington, Loudoun County is the home of Dulles International Airport.

According to the Census Bureau, four of the top five richest counties in America border Washington, D.C. And the cost of living shows that. In Arlington County, Va., the median value of owner-occupied homes is $571.000. On a personal note, I remember a friend telling me that her son and his wife were paying over $1500 a month in rent for a small one bedroom studio apartment in Arlington, and that was considered a good deal.

Why Washington, D.C.? Why would the richest counties in America be near our nation’s capital? I suppose the answer is the same one that Willie Sutton gave when asked why he robbed banks, “That’s where the money is.”

Washington is where the money is. Well, it’s the place where money is spent. It is projected that the U.S. government will spend 4.4 trillion dollars this year. Forget “billions,” isn’t it funny (and a little scary) that the word “trillion” doesn’t shock us anymore. Back in the 1960’s, Senator Everett Dirkson said, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” The quote seems so outdated now.

Back in the 1960’s Loudon County, Va., was an agricultural county. Since then the county has grown rapidly, with the population almost doubling since 2000. Since the U.S. government is dealing in trillions now instead of billions, there must be a lot more money to go around in Loudon County. And with a poverty rate of only 3.2 percent, the money must be going around pretty well for almost everyone.

I’m glad things are going so well for the folks around Washington. It’s easy to understand why politicians fight so hard to go up there. And when they get there, they don’t want to leave. It sounds like a very nice place. But it’s kind of making it rough for the rest of us.

Here’s the problem. The U.S. government is budgeted to spend $4.4 trillion dollars this year, but the government estimates that it will only collect $3.7 trillion; which will only add to the total U.S. debt of now over $21 trillion.

But the politicians will keep on spending, and those counties around Washington will keep on getting richer. And that’s what’s really “shady,” and “out of touch with our values.”

