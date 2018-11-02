Join the contest fun

Halloween has come and gone, but the fun of dressing up your youngster, your pet or even yourself doesn’t have to be. In fact, you can dress up, have a little fun, take some photographs and, if you’re lucky, win a little cash at the same time.

You can even use photos you took earlier this week before heading out for a little trick-or-treat fun and still have a shot at winning a little spending money. And we’ll help you do it.

So if you’ve got a costume, flaunt it; if your children get all decked out, show them off; if your pet looks the absolute cutest, we want to see it; if your co-workers have fun with the season, promote them, with proper permission, of course, and if you want to see them win, come Nov. 8 start voting for them.

It’s all possible now, with the start of The Sampson Independent’s annual Virtual Costume Party, an online and print offering brought to readers and web browsers by the paper and its advertising supporters, title sponsor Dunkin’ Doughnuts/Baskin Robbins (best overall), and category sponsors Matthews Health Mart (cutest costume); Clinton Drug (scariest); Wiley and Potts (most creative) and Southeastern Outdoor Products (best pet costume).

The overall winner will receive a $100 gift card and the four categories winners will take home a $50 prize. Not too shabby, especially when you can have so much fun participating.

There are plenty of reasons to enter, not the least of which is the good, clean fun it offers, coupled with yet another chance to show off the cutest, scariest and coolest costumes. This go-round, it’s not just for kids. Everyone can get in on the fun — teenagers, adults, groups, even pets, all who can participate in one of the newspaper’s most liked and participated in online contests, which went live Oct. 27.

The costume contest is a fun competition that allows us, and you, both our print readers and our online visitors, an opportunity to have some fun and kick off what has become the start of the holiday season.

All one has to do is visit www.clintonnc.com, click on the Virtual Costume Party logo in the corner of the home page and follow the simple directions to first upload photos, and later to cast votes.

And, naturally, watch the paper — our website and our Facebook page — to see who’s entered and, once voting begins, who’s leading the pack. They’ll be surprises along the way, just a little something to pique your interest and, again, to promote all those people we hope will be entered in the contest.

Last year there were more than 13,000 votes cast in the contest. We hope that number will grow this year.

Everyone can participate. All you really need is an email address.Everything about the contest is free, including the fun you’ll have uploading pictures and watching the progress as the contest grows and all those pictures begin popping up on the website and in the newspaper.

What’s not to love? After all, it’s fun that carries over into November as we get into the holiday spirit and stay that way as we move into a time of honor for our veterans, a time of thanks during Thanksgiving and a time of joy and peace during the Christmas season.

Much thanks should go to our advertising sponsors Dunkin’ Doughnuts/Baskin Robbins, Matthews Health Mart, Clinton Drug, Wiley and Potts Orthodontics and Southeastern Outdoor Products, for without them contests like these would not be possible.

When you see any of our advertising sponsors, thank them for helping make this contest possible. And support them whenever and however you can. After all, they are a big part of this contest and an even bigger part of this community.

We, at The Sampson Independent, hope you have fun with the contest, entering as often as the rules will allow, and, when the time comes, voting — often.

Enjoy it and all those colorful and fun costumes as you peruse the online site. They’re sure to make you smile and, in doing so, make your day a whole light brighter.

Who’s got the best costume? We don’t know yet, but it just might be yours.