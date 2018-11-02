Sunlight gives us life and energy

Jack Stevenson -

Energy is the foundation of modern life. Energy makes it possible for some people to be free from the historic struggle for daily existence giving them an opportunity to research, invent, and engineer the good life for all of us. Energy does the heavy lifting. Without inanimate energy, human society would quickly collapse into a primitive existence. No one in America or any other place is going to willingly forego energy—even if that energy is potentially wrecking our planetary environment. Some numbers are revealing.

In the United States, we operate 250 million automobiles and trucks on 2.7 million miles of paved roads and streets, and we drive three trillion miles per year. We have an abundance of electricity that powers lights, air conditioning, heating, and every imaginable device. Every developing nation on the planet is jealous; they want the amenities enjoyed by the more advanced countries. The world’s population is working, relentlessly, to obtain and retain those energy-fueled amenities, all 7.6 billion of us.

Fossil fuels are the source of approximately 86 percent of the world’s energy. About 67 percent of the world supply of electricity is generated from fossil fuels. Coal is the source of 80 percent of China’s electric power, 70 percent of India’s electric power, and, in Indiana, Vice President Pence’s home state, 94 percent of the electricity is produced from coal. Coal has a lot of energy, and it is cheap and abundant in many places throughout the world.

How can we find a replacement for fossil fuel? U.S. history offers some insight. At the outset of World War Two, the U.S. industrial community stopped production of many types of civilian goods and converted to production of war materiel. General Motors converted all of its production to the war effort. Ford’s Willow Run plant sent a new B-24 bomber to the runway every 63 minutes. Large numbers of citizens were called into military service “for the duration.” Tires were rationed. Gasoline was rationed. Some food products were rationed. School children stuffed dimes and quarters into folders to purchase U.S. Savings Bonds. It was a national commitment to a single purpose—winning the war.

During that conflict, the scientists at the secret Manhattan Project developed nuclear weapons. While that may be a dubious accomplishment, the method used to achieve the goal is significant. The method was funding, concentration of intellectual talent, and singular purpose.

During the subsequent “cold war” era, a program was launched to put an astronaut on the moon—in competition with Russia (USSR). Again, it was successful because of funding, concentration of intellectual talent, and a dedicated purpose.

All three of the examples cited above were driven by fear. Fear is a prime motivator. At some future time, climate change may induce fear, but if we wait for that motivation, we may have waited too long. The sun is the source of energy that sustains life on our planet. Solar energy arrives in overwhelming abundance. We need a research effort to learn how to capture and store solar energy. That research effort needs to be massively funded, implemented by a concentration of intellectual talent, and driven by dedicated purpose.

Our current sustainable energy production technologies do some good, but they are a woefully inadequate solution for the increasing world demand for energy.

Even if fossil fuel combustion did not harm the planetary system, reliance on fossil fuels would exhaust the supply of those fuels in about two hundred years. The sun will still be there.

The solution to our long-term energy requirement is bright and clear.

By Jack Stevenson Guest columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired, served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service, and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans, and writes commentary for community newspapers.

