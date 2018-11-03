Many things in which to be thankful

What is it that you are thankful for?

It’s a question posed on social media sites all the time as we approach the Thanksgiving season, often with a challenge to post daily comments through the season letting others know something for which you are grateful.

It’s a daunting challenge in one respect, to begin to list the many things for which we should offer thanks, personally and, quite frankly collectively. But it’s a challenge we should take, opening our eyes to the countless blessing each of us have. They are blessings, many times, we often take for granted, expect to be part of our daily lives until, that is, we begin to number them and write them down, one by one. It’s then that we often realize what we truly have, and how much.

As we did last year, we offer the same challenge to readers today, urging you to share something you are thankful for with us either by emailing comments to me at [email protected] so that I can compile them for a Thankful Page in our newspaper or dropping a comment on our Facebook page where we can share them with our thousands of Facebook followers. Or, even better, do both, so that readers and followers, alike, can see just how much people in Sampson County have to be thankful for day in and day out.

As we roll into November and our thoughts turn to Thanksgiving, now just a few short weeks away, we will use today’s editorial to share a few of the things in which we are thankful, a mantra we will continue as we prepare our hearts and minds for the Thanksgiving season.

One of those things we are most thankful for are our readers and advertisers, the very people who make it possible for us to do the jobs we love each and every day. Without each of you, providing information we all need to know and share would be far more difficult. Though we must battle the prejudices spewed from the mouths of our leaders that our profession is “the enemy of the people” and that we are a part of the “fake news,” we continue to do what we love best: tell the stories of our community. It’s our daily job to share the news, but in truth, it’s more than a duty, it’s a calling, something our news, advertising and circulation teams love doing.

In other words, it is one of our blessings, afforded to us by you. And for that we are most thankful.

We are thankful, too, for a loving, supportive community that always forges a unifying partnership to help people in need. Through fish frys, shrimp fests, oyster roasts and barbecues, United Way campaigns and golf tournaments, festivals and relays, hundreds of thousands of dollars are raised to make our community better. And they are successful because people from all walks of life reach into their pockets and give of what they have. We see it every year, but never more so than recently. After many of our citizens here and in neighboring counties were ravaged by Hurricane Florence, the outpouring of love and help has been overwhelming and heart-warming.

It is, most assuredly, something for which we are thankful.

Our faith community is yet another aspect of community life here in Sampson that we count among our blessings. Churches abound here, and good works coincide with them, providing food and, sometimes clothing, to those who often must do without. But more importantly, the faith community is one of prayer, seeking guidance, blessings, love and peace for a community of people that, though small, have amazing hearts that make the giving we see here possible.

We are, as described in an Open Windows devotion, “a community of different parts that have been designed by our creator to function together as a whole,” and by so doing we have unity through diversity.

And it is that which makes us stronger and able to overcome differences for the greater good.

It is yet another reason we are thankful.

What is it you are thankful for? Please share it with us so we can share it with others.