Your vote can effect change and justice

With early voting ending today at 1 p.m., these last few days of early voting and the accompanying whirlwind of political activity have evolved into a powerful crescendo, leading to a political climax with the General Election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. On Tuesday, the American electorate will gather in polling places across the country to cast their vote in the most consequential midterm election in decades. So, what’s at stake? Plenty.

Having witnessed the governance of Mr. Trump since Jan. 20, 2017, this election on Tuesday will help determine what kind of country we really want to have, allowing us an opportunity to re-examine the true meaning of America’s founding ideals of equality and justice for all. Let me be clear, Mr. Trump appears unable to lead America along its journey for justice. At every turn, he has been unable to strike the right balance for the continuing betterment of our beloved republic.

Furthermore, Mr. Trump appears to have little interest in continuing America’s work in advancing the struggle for equality and justice for all, while continuing to fail miserably at striking the right tone in delivering a message of hope, healing and reconciliation in a much needed effort to unify the American people. As a matter of fact, Mr. Trump has used his high office “to sow racial and ethnic divisions,” failing to demonstrate that all Americans matter. As the leader of the country, he should model compassion, with his “tears for the nation never running dry.”

Historically, we know America’s long and shameful history of unspeakable crimes, dating back to the violence and brutality in the treatment of southern blacks, and we should have learned these lessons a long time ago. Frankly, we don’t need to go any farther down this road the Trump Administration is taking us ill-advisedly. As a student of history, I know what hate, racism and bigotry look like; it was ugly back then, and it’s still ugly today.

With the 2018 midterm elections, let’s make this an opportunity for the American people to put America back on the right course by electing thoughtful leaders from different perspectives who are serious about solving problems, making wise choices and keeping in mind that human dignity should be at the center of all we do. As an exceptional nation, we should be about the business of pursuing fairness, justice, and equality for all Americans, not turning back the clock on gains made by brave and honorable Americans who fought, sacrificed and even died in the struggle for equality and justice.

This is no exaggeration, your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6 is most definitely about the future of our country, and whether or not you want to preserve our great republic. We can no longer remain silent or indifferent, the true enemy of the people. This is our moment of truth in facing our future.

So, stake your claim, vote and make your voices heard.

