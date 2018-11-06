Make a difference, vote today

Today is election day. It is your final opportunity to cast a ballot in this all-important election, both from a local standpoint as well as on a state and national level.

It is a civic duty we implore you to exercise today, if you haven’t already. It doesn’t matter what your party affiliation is; what matters is choosing to let your voice be heard so that a small handful of people in this county, this state and this nation make decisions for us all.

Being an American comes with many inalienable rights; voting is one of the most important and should be one of the most valued. But too often we sit back on our laurels and allow a few to decide policies for this country, the direction a county will go, what is important in our state and how the United States will move forward, or if it will at all.

We’ve seen good turnout during early voting, or at least that’s what it appears at first glimpse.

On the one hand, turnout during the early voting period has increased — statewide by as much as 72 percent over 2014 — but even with some 2 million people casting ballots statewide before today, that’s only 29 percent of North Carolina’s total electorate.

Only 29 percent.

What that means is up until today, far less than half of those who can vote have done so. It means that far less than 50 percent of the state’s voting population has actually taken the time to help decide this state’s and nation’s future.

In Sampson, the numbers pretty much mirror what is happening across North Carolina. At the end of early voting, 8,421 people had cast a ballot. There are 38,101 registered voters in our county, meaning that right now, the percentage who have voted is under 23 percent.

We hope today will bring about significant change in those numbers here and across the state. It is our prayer that people will actually want to make a difference, want to let their voice be heard and want to speak for themselves rather than have someone else choose for them.

But that depends on who is willing to get out and actually cast their ballot.

There are a plethora of reasons to vote. Locally, the choices are pretty big – who will be the county’s sheriff; who will be selected to take the reins of the Clerk of Court’s office; who will be county commissioner.

If that’s not important enough for you, there are selections to be made that will determine if North Carolina remains under the thumb of a far-too controlling legislative branch whose power grab is hurting this state in countless ways; there are amendments that need a careful look and, in our estimation, a thumbs down; and there are choices for judges and national representation that can change the landscape of the nation’s capitol and, thus, the country.

We strongly urge you to be a part of the decision-making process, and we hope that you will do so without allowing the fear-mongering, finger-pointing and falsehoods being spewed from both parties and even the country’s president to keep you home or force you to choose unwisely.

Do your homework, know who you are voting for, wade through the lies and half-truths and select people for office that you believe can and will make a positive difference. And, perhaps most importantly, choose people you believe will do the right thing no matter what side of the political fence they rest.