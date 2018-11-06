A Dating Game contestant

Mark S. Price -

One of the highlights of my last year in college was the time two other guys and myself were chosen as bachelors to sit in the hot seat on “The Dating Game”.

I was dumbstruck when the inquisitive young woman on the other side of the partition announced that she had chosen me as her date.

It was your typical Friday night on my college campus. While everyone else was out having fun, my friends and I were sitting like mindless couch potatoes in front of the boob tube polishing off another bag of chips and a soda.

We were really good friends and enjoyed each other’s company.

What? You don’t believe me? All right already. The truth is that we were dateless once again.

I was tired of watching reruns of “The Cosby Show” and wanted to get out an do something to jump-start my engine. Just then a light clicked on in my brain. It dawned on me that the student government was sponsoring a social gathering at “The Joust,” a popular campus night spot. The highlight of the evening’s event was a dual episode of “The Dating Game” with active participation from the audience.

I jumped up off the couch and told my friends of my ingenious idea. Within minutes we were on our way to the other end of campus to be part of the activity.

The Joust was an institution of social activity for college night life.

Many couple enjoyed spending time sitting around the fireplace listening to the crackling of the burning embers in a semi darkened room while others preferred the camaraderie of their fellow companions while shooting a friendly game of pool.

The festivities for the night were being held in the activity room, which used to be the campus bowling alley before they did away with it.

We had to pay a dollar to get in the door, which wasn’t much for a night of diversion from the hum drum of life.

If you wanted to have the opportunity to participate in “The Dating Game,” you were required to pay an extra dollar to put your name in the pot. I wasn’t about to chance my name being drawn, so I could get up on stage and make a fool out of myself.

During the first round of the show, three young ladies posed as bachelorettes while one lucky guy was allowed to ask them a series of questions and choose a date from the threesome by their answers.

I found myself having a great time carrying on and laughing along with my friends. Some of the girls’ responses were unbelievably hilarious. Comedy in its raw form.

Then it came time for the second half of the show when three guys were chosen as the bachelors while one young lady had the opportunity to grill them on certain subjects and chose which of the three shoe would like to go out with for a night on the town.

Everything was fine until the name of the third bachelor was called out over the public address system. I was the third guy to be put on display before the entire audience.

I didn’t even enter the contest! But when I looked over at one of my cohorts, I pretty much knew who put my name in the drawing. I playfully punched his arm and smiled as I got out of my seat and made my way to the platform.

After the other two guys and I were situated in our positions on the platform, the young lady who would choose one of us as her date came out and sat in a chair on the other side of the partition hidden from our view.

Following a brief greeting from each of us to the lovely young lady, my fellow combatants and I competed against one another to mesmerize her with our charm and wit.

I was astonished my the reaction of several females in the audience every time I answered a question.

In my opinion, my opponents were doing a poor job, at best, answering the questions put forth by the mystery date behind the divider.

It suddenly dawned on me why they were giving such lousy answers. Neither one wanted to be chosen for the blind date. If in fact that was what they were doing, they both accomplished what they set out to do.

My face turned 10 different shades of red when I was announced as the winner.

What do you know, I went there with my friends because we were dateless and I left with a date for the following Friday night.

How is that for irony?

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

