NC 24: The albatross that won’t let go

The four-laning of N.C. 24 remains an albatross around Sampson County’s neck and it appears it’s going to continue to tighten its grip — draining travelers of every ounce of patience they have remaining — for an indefinite period of time.

The question on everyone’s mind: When will the madness end and the road be completed?

Answers, however, aren’t that clear or, frankly, believable given what we see, or actually don’t see, going on out there along Sunset Boulevard near Walmart and Sampson Community College.

Sure, Department of Transportation officials provide a date for “substantial completion,” as they call it, but that target moves more than the bull’s eye at a turkey shoot. We’ve long since stopped believing that spiel; in fact, our faith in a true target date for completion ended some 14 months ago, when the initial time for work to be completed came and went without removal of the first orange and white barrel.

It’s no wonder people have taken to social media to vent their frustration at an endless trail of excuses but little action to back up any of the words coming from the state Department of Public Instruction.

Let us be clear. The issues with the NC 24 mess should not fall in the laps of our local DOT staff nor its workers. This isn’t their burden to bear, though they often get caught in the cross hairs, a guilt by association that truly needs to stop.

This problems, and it is a serious problem, rest squarely on the DOT higher-ups at the regional and state level, the places where decisions are made and reprimands are handed out to contractors who are dragging their feet on projects that should have long since been completed.

In a weekend story that appeared on our front page, DOT officials blamed Hurricane Florence for a push back of the time table given to county commissioners in August. That timetable estimated that the NC 24 project extending through Clinton would be “substantially complete” by December with anticipated completion in January 2019.

Of course that was 14 months past the initial target for work to end and, in our estimation, about six or eight months less than what we think it will actually take to get the job done through the city.

The work, or lack of it speaks volumes.

It’s true there is some activity along NC 24 inside the city limits right now, but that didn’t actually start until fiery comments appeared on Facebook and a story appeared in our paper. Before that, the only sign of DOT, or its contractor, along that stretch of highway has been the never-ending barrel brigade that hasn’t let up for over a year now.

As to Florence’s impact on NC 24 progress, we see that as nothing more than a convenient excuse, particularly given the lack of work that had been going on before the first winds or rain from the hurricane ever began.

A little truth, and a hot fire ignited under the contractor, would be welcome, along with the sight of more than a skeleton crew working on the highway.

It’s time to stop the foot-dragging and get this project completed. DOT officials know that’s true and it’s high time they took responsibility for this project and saw to it that what needs to be done is done and in short order.